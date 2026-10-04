One of the best developments of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2026 NFL season so far has been the rise of Dontayvion Wicks.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office traded with the Green Bay Packers to acquire Wicks not long before they sent AJ Brown to the New England Patriots.

It was assumed that DeVonta Smith would be Brown’s replacement, with Wicks taking over the role that Smith once had when Brown was in the building.

Three weeks in, and it’s safe to say that Wicks has exceeded expectations so far as the No. 2 wide receiver. Can he slide into No. 1 temporarily and take it to the next level?

Eagles’ 4-Year WR Gets Honest On Role After DeVonta Smith Injury

The Eagles have a tough injury situation on their hands with DeVonta Smith. After Week 2, Smith’s hamstring injury from the summer returned.

While Smith played in Game 3 against the Chicago Bears, he didn’t make it out on the field for practice on Thursday or Friday.

After the session, a report suggested that Smith is in danger of missing the Eagles’ Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, and that’s the case. Dontayvion Wicks addressed reporters as the news floated.

“When you get to practice and get the reps in, me and the other guys, we’re ready for everybody to step up. It’s a long season, so some weeks you might not have guys out there. If (Smith can’t play), I gotta step up, be there for Jalen (Hurts), be there for the team and the offense, and capitalize on the opportunities coaches give me,” Wicks told reporters, according to Eagles On SI.

Dontayvion Wicks So Far This Season

Through three games, Jalen Hurts has targeted Wicks 15 times. The veteran wideout has caught nine passes for 179 yards. He scored his first and only touchdown with the Eagles so far during their Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders.

Wicks is second in line as a lead receiver for the Eagles so far in 2026.

Before making it to Philly, Wicks spent three seasons with the Packers. Over 46 games, he caught 108 passes for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After posting 581 yards during his rookie campaign in 2023, Wicks regressed in the receiving game. He had just 332 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

With Smith out of the picture this Sunday, Wicks will be in line for more work.