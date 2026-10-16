The last thing the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense needs is another key absence against the Carolina Panthers.

With the stars DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley facing possible absences, the veteran wideout Dontayvion Wicks recently trended in the wrong direction at Eagles practice on Thursday.

Eagles WR Trending In Wrong Direction With Injury Before Panthers Game

Last week, the Eagles had Dontayvion Wicks on the injury report due to a hamstring issue.

Fortunately, Wicks managed to play. When the Eagles held a practice session on Wednesday, Wicks was on the field, but was deemed a limited participant.

On Thursday, the situation changed. When the Eagles released their full injury report for the session, Wicks was listed as a non-participant. That’s a trend in the wrong direction before the Eagles close out the week.

The Eagles’ WR Depth

Going into the 2026 NFL season, the wideout position seemed like a big concern on paper. However, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks did a nice job easing those worries that the Eagles might’ve had about their passing game.

Injuries are complicating the situation now. Smith has missed two games due to a hamstring injury. Wicks hasn’t missed any action yet, but he seems to be in danger of missing Week 6 against the Panthers.

Hollywood Brown is another pass-catcher who has been on the injury report for several weeks as well. There seems to be a real shot that the Eagles could miss all three of their wideouts against the Panthers.

Wicks’ status for Friday’s session will be critical.