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Eagles WR Trending In Wrong Direction With Injury Before Panthers Game

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Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The last thing the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense needs is another key absence against the Carolina Panthers.

With the stars DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley facing possible absences, the veteran wideout Dontayvion Wicks recently trended in the wrong direction at Eagles practice on Thursday.

Eagles WR Trending In Wrong Direction With Injury Before Panthers Game

Philadelphia Eagles Mandatory Minicamp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Last week, the Eagles had Dontayvion Wicks on the injury report due to a hamstring issue.

Fortunately, Wicks managed to play. When the Eagles held a practice session on Wednesday, Wicks was on the field, but was deemed a limited participant.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the situation changed. When the Eagles released their full injury report for the session, Wicks was listed as a non-participant. That’s a trend in the wrong direction before the Eagles close out the week.

The Eagles’ WR Depth

Mike Sainristil and Dontayvion Wicks
GettyWashington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Going into the 2026 NFL season, the wideout position seemed like a big concern on paper. However, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks did a nice job easing those worries that the Eagles might’ve had about their passing game.

Injuries are complicating the situation now. Smith has missed two games due to a hamstring injury. Wicks hasn’t missed any action yet, but he seems to be in danger of missing Week 6 against the Panthers.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Dontayvion Wicks #13, Makai Lemon #9 and Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after Goedert’s receiving touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hollywood Brown is another pass-catcher who has been on the injury report for several weeks as well. There seems to be a real shot that the Eagles could miss all three of their wideouts against the Panthers.

Wicks’ status for Friday’s session will be critical.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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