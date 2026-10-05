Eagles’ 14-Year NFL Veteran Gets Honest On ‘Overwhelming’ Start

Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams served as the second game for Zach Ertz’s second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the first time Ertz donned Eagles green at home in South Philly in years.

As expected, there was a lot of love shown to Ertz when he scooped up his first catch at Lincoln Financial Field during the loss.

“Yeah, it was special. Even when I was on the opposing team coming back here it was special,” Ertz told reporters after the game.

“Even more so being back now and in Eagles green again. We were in the red zone, I think, the first play I was in, and the crowd started screaming; it was kind of overwhelming to a certain extent.”

Ertz finished the game with two catches off four targets. He had 13 yards.

ERTZ GOING FORWARD

Now that Ertz officially reintroduced himself to the Philly crowd and got those emotions out of the way, he can focus on becoming a key contributor to the passing game.

“The whole thing has been kind of overwhelming and surreal. To me, it’s just all about—it’s not about nostalgia for me—it’s about trying to put my best foot forward each and every day,” Ertz added.

“Make plays for this football team and give us a chance to win. I have five practices underneath my belt, and I’m excited just to get back to work.”

The Eagles have been thin at the tight end position since they fired up training camp.

Dallas Goedert was the starter, with the rookie Eli Stowers battling with Johnny Mundt for the backup spot. The latter player won, while Stowers dealt with multiple setbacks that landed him on the injured reserve ahead of Week 1.

It wasn’t long before Goedert ended up on the injury report. The veteran tight end suffered a knee injury in Week 2, which prompted the signing of Zach Ertz.

The veteran has been on a fast track to get ready for the Eagles, and it’s been a slow start for him so far. In the first game he played with the Eagles against the Chicago Bears, Ertz caught one pass for nine yards.

The Eagles will be back on the field next Sunday for a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.