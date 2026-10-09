The Jonathan Greenard era with the Philadelphia Eagles isn’t too promising through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

As the Eagles prepare for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is a chance that the veteran edge rusher could be out of the mix.

Dealing with an ankle injury, Greenard did not participate for the Eagles’ first practice of the week on Wednesday. When they returned to the field on Thursday, the veteran remained off the field, joining a handful of his teammates. Friday was the same case.

The Eagles don’t have to submit their final injury report yet, but the situation certainly isn’t trending in the right direction.

Eagles’ $98 Million Vet Trending Towards Absence vs Jaguars

Not only did the Eagles give up multiple third-round picks to acquire Greenard from the Vikings, but they also instantly gave him a notable contract extension.

Since investing heavily in the veteran edge rusher, he hasn’t had any luck in the health department.

When the Eagles fired up training camp this past summer, Greenard was ruled out for multiple weeks at the start due to a pectoral injury.

As camp played out, it was becoming clear that Greenard was going to miss the entire preseason and could lose some action in the regular season early on.

The Eagles played through the first two weeks of the season without Greenard. When they paid a visit to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, the Eagles rolled out Greenard for the first time. Amid his second game against LA at home, Greenard left the game early with his ankle injury.

So far, he’s got just one tackle for the Eagles’ defense.

While the Eagles haven’t finalized their injury report for Sunday against the Jags, it’s not looking good for Greenard at this time.