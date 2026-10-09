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Eagles’ $98 Million Vet Trending Towards Absence vs Jaguars 

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet is seen prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Jonathan Greenard era with the Philadelphia Eagles isn’t too promising through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

As the Eagles prepare for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is a chance that the veteran edge rusher could be out of the mix.

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 22: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after beating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dealing with an ankle injury, Greenard did not participate for the Eagles’ first practice of the week on Wednesday. When they returned to the field on Thursday, the veteran remained off the field, joining a handful of his teammates. Friday was the same case.

The Eagles don’t have to submit their final injury report yet, but the situation certainly isn’t trending in the right direction.

Eagles’ $98 Million Vet Trending Towards Absence vs Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 14: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Not only did the Eagles give up multiple third-round picks to acquire Greenard from the Vikings, but they also instantly gave him a notable contract extension.

Since investing heavily in the veteran edge rusher, he hasn’t had any luck in the health department.

When the Eagles fired up training camp this past summer, Greenard was ruled out for multiple weeks at the start due to a pectoral injury.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 03: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

As camp played out, it was becoming clear that Greenard was going to miss the entire preseason and could lose some action in the regular season early on.

The Eagles played through the first two weeks of the season without Greenard. When they paid a visit to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, the Eagles rolled out Greenard for the first time. Amid his second game against LA at home, Greenard left the game early with his ankle injury.

Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans is sacked by Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

So far, he’s got just one tackle for the Eagles’ defense.

While the Eagles haven’t finalized their injury report for Sunday against the Jags, it’s not looking good for Greenard at this time.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles’ $98 Million Vet Trending Towards Absence vs Jaguars 

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