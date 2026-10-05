Eagles Fans Hurl Projectiles at Rams Coaches in Ugly Altercation

The Philadelphia Eagles blew a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

That alone would be reason enough for Eagles fans to lose their minds. However, according to one person in the stands, there was another reason why Philly fans blew their lid during Sunday’s 24-20 loss.

X user @RBPhillyTake posted a video shortly after LA’s come-from-behind win, showing several Eagles fans and Rams coaches getting into a heated altercation that went viral on social media, garnering millions of views and getting picked up by multiple high-profile news outlets.

Rams Coaches Reportedly Provoked Eagles Fans

According to the social media user, the Rams coaches were the ones that started the entire dust-up.

“Here’s a video I took of the Rams coaching staff taunting Eagles fans after the game-winning touchdown,” he posted. “The Rams coaches started to bang on the windows and flip off Eagles fans which caused retaliation (which also isn’t right).”

“For clarity the Rams coaches started banging on the windows for about 30 seconds after the touchdown which then resulted in the Eagles fans turning around and chirping back,” he posted in a follow-up tweet.

It should be noted that the viral video doesn’t show any of the three Rams coaches hitting the glass of the coaches box or doing anything else that could be considered provocative. One Eagles fan is seen giving a double middle finger, and two water bottles were thrown at the coaches box with one hitting the glass and splattering.

However, @RBPhillyTake posted another video that clearly showed one of the Rams coaches banging on the glass and shouting during Kyren Williams’ game-winning touchdown as another bottle of water is hurled his way.

Social Media Was Quick to Blame Eagles Fans

With the video going immediately viral, several social media users had some strong opinions on who was really to blame.

Eagles fans defended their own, claiming the Rams coaches started it, so turnabout is fair play. However, a large contingent of users pointed the finger right at Eagles fans for the situation getting out of hand.

“Yeah I’m sure Eagles fans didn’t do ANYTHING. Soft a– fans that want to run their mouth then cry when a coach flips them off. Grow up,” one fan wrote.

“Philly fans remain the softest fans in sports lol. all bark, no bite,” another fan stated.

“Its amazing to me that Philly fans think they’re being victimized here. Its BECAUSE your fan base cant behave yourselves is why they’re so easily rage baited and probably why the Rams coaching staff were trolling yall. I could 100% guarantee they didn’t start it,” a third fan replied.

“For a bunch of s*** talking fans, you guys are definitely soft! Take your L and carry on!” one user scoffed.

“Good, if there is ONE fan base that deserves this and it’s completely acceptable, it’s the f****** Eagles fan base. F*** ‘em,” another user exclaimed.

“So let me get this right, Eagles fans who are known for being insufferable, taunting other team’s players and fans, booing Santa amongst many other things are mad at Rams personnel for doing a fraction of that😭,” one fan noted.

“So The Eagles fans can act out of character. Towards everyone else. But when they get it back. It’s wrong? Got it…,” remarked another fan.