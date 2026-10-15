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Eagles Get Promising DeVonta Smith Update vs Panthers From NFL Insider

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Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Following Thursday’s practice session, the Philadelphia Eagles released another lengthy injury report.

As expected, DeVonta Smith’s name popped up for the second day in a row. However, there was a slight upgrade in status for the star wide receiver.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

According to the Eagles’ official injury report, Smith was deemed a limited participant. That’s the first upgrade for the wide receiver in weeks.

While Smith doesn’t have a timeline for his return in place, the NFL insider Mike Garafolo offered an optimistic update regarding Smith’s Week 6 chances against the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles Get Promising DeVonta Smith Update vs Panthers From NFL Insider

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“DeVonta Smith upgraded to limited participant. Still hearing optimism he’ll play Sunday. We’ll see. Saquon Barkley remains sidelined,” Garafolo reported on Thursday.

The Eagles will hold one more practice session on Friday. They’ll have a better idea of Smith’s playing status for Sunday afternoon then.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs after a catch against K’lavon Chaisson #45 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Smith last played for the Eagles on September 28 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. He was targeted eight times, catching six passes for 65 yards in a 27-7 loss.

Since then, Smith was ruled out for games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles’ skid continued with two more losses.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Darius Rush #29 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The return of Smith would be a notable boost for the Eagles’ offense, but their injuries are still stacking up. In addition to missing key offensive weapons such as Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley, the Eagles will now be without Jalen Hurts. The starting quarterback has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, giving Tanner McKee a chance to start for the third time in his career.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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