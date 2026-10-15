Following Thursday’s practice session, the Philadelphia Eagles released another lengthy injury report.

As expected, DeVonta Smith’s name popped up for the second day in a row. However, there was a slight upgrade in status for the star wide receiver.

According to the Eagles’ official injury report, Smith was deemed a limited participant. That’s the first upgrade for the wide receiver in weeks.

While Smith doesn’t have a timeline for his return in place, the NFL insider Mike Garafolo offered an optimistic update regarding Smith’s Week 6 chances against the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles Get Promising DeVonta Smith Update vs Panthers From NFL Insider

“DeVonta Smith upgraded to limited participant. Still hearing optimism he’ll play Sunday. We’ll see. Saquon Barkley remains sidelined,” Garafolo reported on Thursday.

The Eagles will hold one more practice session on Friday. They’ll have a better idea of Smith’s playing status for Sunday afternoon then.

Smith last played for the Eagles on September 28 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. He was targeted eight times, catching six passes for 65 yards in a 27-7 loss.

Since then, Smith was ruled out for games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles’ skid continued with two more losses.

The return of Smith would be a notable boost for the Eagles’ offense, but their injuries are still stacking up. In addition to missing key offensive weapons such as Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley, the Eagles will now be without Jalen Hurts. The starting quarterback has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, giving Tanner McKee a chance to start for the third time in his career.