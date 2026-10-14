Eagles Trade Pitch Lands New $52 Million WR Weapon for Jalen Hurts

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded away Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, most weren’t worried because the team drafted former USC star Makai Lemon to replace him.

But so far through the first five games of the season, Lemon has looked like a bust.

The 22-year-old rookie has caught 15 passes for 108 yards, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown. He’s also the only Eagles pass-catcher with 100 or more yards who’s averaging less than 10 yards per reception.

Dontayvion Wicks (17 receptions, 260 yards, one TD), DeVonta Smith (19 receptions, 235 yards, one TD), and Darius Cooper (7 receptions, 130 yards, four TDs) have all had solid performances, but most would agree the Eagles could use another potential game-breaker at receiver to help the offense round into form.

Eagles Linked to Potential Trade for Jerry Jeudy

While very few WRs in the league can replace Brown’s production (or impact on the game), Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy could be a valuable midseason addition.

It’s no secret Jeudy is unhappy in Cleveland and the Browns are listening to offers for him, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes he would be a strong fit in Philadelphia.

“Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston still represent the future at receiver for Cleveland,” Knox wrote. “According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, it’s ‘pretty well known around the league’ that Jeudy is available. Per Schultz, the Browns would prefer to get a third- or fourth-round pick in exchange for the receiver, though that may be difficult.

“The 27-year-old struggled through last season and has fallen out of the game plan this year as Concepcion, Boston, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. have become the go-to targets. Still, Jeudy is a talented pass-catcher who made the Pro Bowl just two years ago following a 1,229-yard season. His skill set hasn’t disappeared, and his 2026 base salary of $1.5 million should appeal to budget-conscious teams.”

What Jeudy Would Add to the Eagles

Jeudy, a 27-year-old former Pro Bowler, is also struggling right now. However, all the blame doesn’t fall solely on him.

He signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Browns a year ago, and he was expected to be the team’s top weapon this season. But he’s recorded just eight receptions for 81 yards through five games, and he’s clearly taken a backseat to rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion in Cleveland.

Jeudy is only two years removed from his career-best 90-catch, 1,229-yard season. His crisp route running and excellent separation skills would give the Eagles WR room something it’s been lacking, and he would instantly become a go-to target for quarterback Jalen Hurts on third down and mid-range throws.

He could also slide into the slot and work as a middle-of-the-field option and keep Smith, Wicks, and Lemon as outside targets.