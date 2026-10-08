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Eagles Rookie Eligible To Return From IR

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Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 22: Eli Stowers #87 of the Philadelphia Eagles reaches for a pass over Mike Brown #33 of the New England Patriots during the first half of the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On offense, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of question marks heading into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since Week 2, the tight end position’s depth has been hurting. Before the season kicked off, the rookie Eli Stowers was placed on the injured reserve list.

Then, the starter Dallas Goedert suffered a knee injury, which forced him to miss the next two games–and potentially a third this Sunday.

Vanderbilt v Texas
GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 01: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores celebrates with Diego Pavia #2 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

In the meantime, the Eagles added the veteran Zach Ertz to the roster. It was a move that was discussed since August, as Stowers struggled to stand out and stay healthy in training camp.

After missing the first four games of the season, Stowers is technically eligible to return to action. However, the Eagles aren’t making that move at this time, as Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation points out.

“Lost in the shuffle of a busy week: The Eagles did not open Eli Stowers’ 21-day practice window to return from IR despite now being eligible to do so after missing 4 games,” the insider said on X. “Stowers was ruled questionable to play in Week 1, and he said he was going to suit up.”

The Eagles Shouldn’t Stash Stowers

Utah State v Vanderbilt
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 27: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores looks on prior to the game against the Utah State Aggies at FirstBank Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

There might be an assumption that Stowers is landing some kind of redshirt season with the Eagles. However, that wouldn’t be the right decision.

The Eagles might not look like the Super Bowl contenders they hoped to look like through four games, but the team clearly has a willingness to give younger players an opportunity to get on the field and gain early experience.

This next stretch of games will be critical for the linemen Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, and Markel Bell.

If and when Stowers gets healthy in the near future, the Eagles should strongly consider finding him ways to get valuable reps behind Goedert.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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