Eagles’ $98 Million Pro Bowler Suffers Injury ‘Setback’ Before Cowboys Game

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t getting much return on their investment in Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who doesn’t seem ready to deliver dividends anytime soon.

In fact, Greenard’s first season with the Eagles after a draft-day trade with the Minnesota Vikings, followed by a 4-year, $98 million contract extension, is shaping up to be a lost season for everyone involved.

“Eagles OLB Jonathan Greenard was limited yesterday,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Looks like he suffered a setback and will be DNP today.”

Greenard injured his pectoral muscle lifting weights in the offseason and missed all of training camp and the preseason for the Eagles — he’s only played in 3 regular-season games and has been a non-factor with just 1 tackle, no sacks, no quarterback hits, and no quarterback pressures.

Greenard Talked Big Game During Radio Spot

Greenard talked a big game earlier in the week during a Philadelphia sports radio appearance.

“Just let me get healthy man,” Greenard said on October 19. “Y’all going to see it. We got time thankfully on our side and I’m not over here relaxed or happy or comfortable with the fact that I’m hurt. I’m working my tail off every second I can. But I’m gonna get it right though.”

The Eagles don’t really have much time on their side. It’s quite the opposite. They’ve lost four straight games, are 2-4, and face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Eagles Continue to Swing and Miss at Edge Rusher

It’s tough not to see Greenard’s contract as a miss already — and it seems part of a larger problem for the Eagles at edge rusher.

Nowhere was the problem more underlined than in 2024, when the Eagles chose to hand New York Jets free agent edge rusher Bryce Huff a 3-year, $51.1 million contact instead of paying a homegrown talent, Josh Sweat, who they brought back on a 1-year, $10 million contract.

Huff was such a non-factor he wasn’t even asked to suit up for the playoffs and a run to a Super Bowl win despite being, for all intents and purposes, healthy and ready to contribute.

Sweat, on the other hand, led the Eagles in sacks during the regular season and was just as dominant in the playoffs — before walking out the door to sign a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Huff was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for pennies on the dollar after the season and retired from football one year later.