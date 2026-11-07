As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to slip in the standings, it’s difficult not to start looking at potential NFL Draft prospects in early November.

A 2-6 record says the Eagles are going to have a very difficult time turning things around and cracking a spot in the playoffs.

The NFL Draft is more exciting to look forward to at this time, and the Eagles were encouraged to keep an eye on an exciting quarterback prospect this week.

Eagles Encouraged To Keep Eye On Miami QB vs Notre Dame

The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame are set to battle it out on Saturday night (November 7).

Hurricanes QB Darian Mensah is having a season that’s worth talking about. As Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski pointed out, Mensah is completing 80% of his passes on the year. Saturday’s action against Notre Dame will be a chance for him to take on a team that’s just outside of the top 10, and looking to crack it with a win.

“No matter what the scheme is, if you’re completing 80-plus percent of your passes with only 1 INT, you’re doing something right as a decision maker, and your accuracy is on point. That’s true of Mensah, who also gets the ball out quickly and throws with anticipation.” via Kempski

Darian Mensah’s College Career

Miami marks the third team that Mensah has played for since 2024.

When he redshirted as a freshman in 2023, Mensah was at Tulane. He started 13 games for Tulane in 2024, posting a 9-4 record with 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

In 2025, Mensah transferred to Duke. He started all 14 games he played and went 9-5 during that time. With 334 completions, Mensah totaled 3,973 yards, while throwing 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Entering Saturday’s action, Mensah has eight appearances under his belt with Miami. As stated above, he has completed an NCAA-high 80.7% of his passes so far. He is totaling 2,425 yards, along with 25 touchdowns (conference-leading), and just one interception.

It’s unclear if the Eagles plan to go for a quarterback this season. Jalen Hurts’ future has been discussed as if it’s uncertain in Philadelphia, but thinking about the future isn’t something the Eagles would be wrong to do.

Mensah’s strong season will have him viewed as a potential first-round pick for the time being. The Eagles could have eyes on him this week, with a big game ahead.