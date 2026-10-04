Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams will serve as a good opportunity for several Philadelphia Eagles players to step up in the absence of some core players.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles will miss their star wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The veteran wideout Hollywood Brown could use a week like this to increase his stock after a slow start with the Eagles. Instead, he’ll be sidelined as well, as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Ex-Chiefs WR Will Miss Big Opportunity With Eagles In Week 4

Brown, 29, has been in the NFL since 2019.

Coming out of Oklahoma, Brown was one of the top wide receivers in his class. He was selected No. 25 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite having years of experience, Brown didn’t earn a role by default with the Eagles. He had to fight for a spot in training camp. While Brown didn’t land in dangerous territory in terms of getting cut, he certainly didn’t earn a role.

Through the first two weeks of action, Brown appeared in one game. The team dialed up two plays specifically for him. Outside of that, Brown didn’t get any targets from Jalen Hurts.

By Week 3, Brown was dealing with an ankle injury. He was ruled out on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Sunday’s action against the Rams will make it two weeks in a row. With Smith and Brown out, the Eagles are going to lean on Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Darius Cooper.

Hollywood Brown’s NFL Career

Although Brown has struggled in Philadelphia so far, his past still makes him an intriguing option for the Eagles as time goes on.

He still has a 1,008-yard season under his belt, which happened during the 2021 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown joined the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons after that, logging over 1,000 yards over two seasons. In 2024, Brown joined the Kansas City Chiefs, but only played in two regular-season games that year. He re-signed with the Chiefs for the 2025 NFL season.

Last year, Brown appeared in 16 games with the Chiefs, logging 587 yards and five touchdowns.