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Ex-Cowboys RB Tabbed As Option For Eagles After Saquon Barkley Injury

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Jaydon Blue
Getty
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue.

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backfield, they are going to need help in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles lost two running backs. Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury, and he could miss Sunday’s action against the Jags.

Saquon Barkley
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

The primary backup, Tank Bigsby, suffered a core muscle injury, and he’ll need surgery, which forces an automatic four-week absence.

Currently, the Eagles have Will Shipley on the roster. There are free agent options, as well as call-up candidates from the practice squad. Exploring the options, USA Today’s Eagles Wire noted that elevating Jaydon Blue could be a logical decision.

Ex-Cowboys RB Tabbed As Option For Eagles After Saquon Barkley Injury

Jaydon Blue
GettyDallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue.

“Blue would give the Eagles more speed and receiving potential than [Dameon] Pierce or [Carson] Steele,” wrote Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire.

“He has been with the Eagles for just over a month, so his command of the offense is an important consideration. Blue makes sense as a change-of-pace option, although the Eagles may trust Pierce and Steele more with protection assignments.”

Jaydon Blue’s Cowboys Past

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 04: Jaydon Blue #23 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a first quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In 2025, the Cowboys selected Jaydon Blue out of Texas in the fifth round.

He appeared in just five games for the Cowboys last season. With 38 carries, Blue totaled 129 yards and scored one touchdown. He caught one pass for five yards.

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 22: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Jaydon Blue #34 against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game at AT&T Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During the preseason, Blue had some impressive flashes. After taking on 23 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown, Blue was shockingly let go by the Cowboys.

He’s an intriguing candidate for the Eagles, but doesn’t carry the same experience as a guy like Pierce. The Eagles haven’t shown their hand just yet, but they are expected to make some backfield moves in the coming days. Don’t be surprised if Blue gets a look.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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