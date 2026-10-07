When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backfield, they are going to need help in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles lost two running backs. Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury, and he could miss Sunday’s action against the Jags.

The primary backup, Tank Bigsby, suffered a core muscle injury, and he’ll need surgery, which forces an automatic four-week absence.

Currently, the Eagles have Will Shipley on the roster. There are free agent options, as well as call-up candidates from the practice squad. Exploring the options, USA Today’s Eagles Wire noted that elevating Jaydon Blue could be a logical decision.

Ex-Cowboys RB Tabbed As Option For Eagles After Saquon Barkley Injury

“Blue would give the Eagles more speed and receiving potential than [Dameon] Pierce or [Carson] Steele,” wrote Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire.

“He has been with the Eagles for just over a month, so his command of the offense is an important consideration. Blue makes sense as a change-of-pace option, although the Eagles may trust Pierce and Steele more with protection assignments.”

Jaydon Blue’s Cowboys Past

In 2025, the Cowboys selected Jaydon Blue out of Texas in the fifth round.

He appeared in just five games for the Cowboys last season. With 38 carries, Blue totaled 129 yards and scored one touchdown. He caught one pass for five yards.

During the preseason, Blue had some impressive flashes. After taking on 23 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown, Blue was shockingly let go by the Cowboys.

He’s an intriguing candidate for the Eagles, but doesn’t carry the same experience as a guy like Pierce. The Eagles haven’t shown their hand just yet, but they are expected to make some backfield moves in the coming days. Don’t be surprised if Blue gets a look.