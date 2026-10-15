Ex-Cowboys Vet Goes Off On Eagles’ Line: ‘Can’t Do Anything Right’

The Philadelphia Eagles have had no choice but to roll out a new-look offensive line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

With Cam Jurgens traded, Lane Johnson retiring, and Drew Kendall ruled out, the Eagles were left with a major challenge.

One former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman claimed that they failed.

Ex-Cowboys Vet Goes Off On Eagles’ Line

“It was awful,” said Brian Baldinger on PHLY. “They ran 18 times and nine of them went for one yard or less.”

Baldinger added that even some of the negative plays could be pinned on the quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and the struggles of the running back, Dameon Pierce.

But ultimately, the player-turned-analyst believes that the offensive line simply didn’t do a good job against the Jaguars.

“They don’t do anything right in the run game. Their number one play is the outside zone–the stretch–so many things come off the stretch. They can’t execute that play at all. Some of it is new guys … but they can’t just execute in the run game at all.”

Struggling in the run game was to be expected, considering Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby were both ruled out against the Jaguars.

Still, the Eagles didn’t have a single rusher average more than 1.3 yards per carry throughout the game. That forced the team to throw 40 times, while missing the No. 1 target, DeVonta Smith.

All things considered, the Eagles are going to go through growing pains whether they like it or not. Markel Bell is a rookie who is replacing a possible Hall of Famer. Willie Lampkin is playing a position that two Pro Bowlers and Super Bowl Champions played recently for the Eagles.

At center, the Eagles are working on developing Drew Kendall, but his injury forced them to dip into the practice squad bag. Struggles are expected, but that doesn’t free them from the truth.