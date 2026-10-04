Ex-Eagles QB Marcus Mariota Suffers Injury With Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders, have more health issues on their hands at the quarterback position.

Heading into the Week 4 battle against the Indianapolis Colts, the Commanders ruled out their star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Once again, they were rolling with the former Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota as the starter.

Unfortunately, Mariota went down with a setback during the Week 4 action. He was dealing with a knee injury when he went back to the locker room.

The Commanders were forced to roll out the third-string rookie Athan Kaliakmanis

It’s unclear just how severe Mariota’s injury is early on, but the Commanders are in a tough spot now that they are facing more setbacks at quarterback.

The State Of The NFC East

The Commanders were hoping for a bounce-back season in 2026, after battling injuries at the QB position throughout the 2025 NFL season.

After taking on a loss against the Eagles to open up the season, the Commanders went 1-1. They went into Week 4 with a 1-2 record, sitting at the bottom of the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys are the other NFC East squad with a 1-2 record.

The Eagles and the Giants are 2-1 through the first three games. Philadelphia will host the Los Angeles Rams for a Week 4 battle on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Mariota With The Commanders

The 32-year-old quarterback spent the 2023 NFL season with the Eagles, serving as Jalen Hurts’ primary backup.

In 2024, Mariota joined the Commanders. He has carved out a steady role as the team’s backup over the past two seasons. Last year, Mariota started eight out of 11 games he played with the Commanders.

Last season, Mariota posted a 2-6 record with the Commanders as a starter. He totaled 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions throughout the year.

This year, Mariota has appeared in two games so far. Before Sunday’s game, Mariota had 294 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.