Eagles Face Mounting Calls to Bench 2-Time Pro Bowler After Ugly Week 4 Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing heavy criticism from fans and the media after their rough 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Philly’s offense played as badly as it has all season, racking up 172 yards and failing to convert any of its 12 third downs. They were even held scoreless in the second half for the second straight game.

One player, though, is facing the most criticism from everyone after that game: Cam Jurgens. Since moving over to left guard, Jurgens has struggled mightily, and that didn’t change, allowing a season-high five pressures in the loss. This has Eagles fans and media fed up with how Jurgens is playing.

Reactions From Philadelphia Eagles Fans & Media on Cam Jurgens

Fans and media members reacted to Jurgens’ performance. It’s clear to everyone that he is one of the biggest problems on the team and is facing heat from everyone.

“Cam Jurgens is killing the Eagles,” Chat Sports’ Chase Senior said.

Cam Jurgens is killing the Eagles https://t.co/t7ymVRmz7W — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) October 4, 2026

Everyone noticed how much Jurgens struggled in this game, to the point that Eagles fans are over him. Many are calling for him to lose his job and get benched.

“No! Bench Cam Jurgens and we’ll go from there.”

“Not gone lie they don’t bench cam jurgens before next week I know for a fact they are not trying to win.”

Jurgens was called for two penalties at center in the Eagles’ Week 1 win. After that, they moved him to left guard to replace Landon Dickerson, who was placed on IR with a knee injury. Since then, Jurgens has led the team in pressures allowed in each of the last three games.

Eagles May Have to Do Something About Cam Jurgens

One solution that everyone has been calling for is Willie Lampkin replacing Jurgens until Dickerson recovers. After that, more decisions may need to be made.

Drew Kendall hasn’t been perfect at center, but he seems to be holding his own. Once Dickerson returns, the question will be whether Jurgens even gets his center job back from Kendall.

Jurgens has had a nice start to his career as a starter with the Eagles, with two Pro Bowl selections. Last year, though, it was clear that even with a Pro Bowl selection, he struggled with the back injury he was fighting through.

This season, Jurgens was asked to carry more in pass protection at left guard and has not handled it well. It’s to the point where he is the biggest liability on the line right now.

The Eagles might have a decision to make in their Week 5 London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They may have to choose between Lampkin and Jurgens at left guard before the contest.