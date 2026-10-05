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Eagles Fans Want Rams Star Davante Adams Fined After Week 4 Loss

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New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch for a touchdown, to take a 7-0 lead over the New York Giants, during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams had their star wide receiver duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua in the Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the latter has been dealing with setbacks, Adams has been off to a strong start to the season, getting plenty of looks from Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 4: Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball after a catch against Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Rams tried to continue finding that success against an Eagles secondary that has been struggling, but the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell engaged in a tough battle with the 33-year-old wideout.

Both sides got frustrated at points throughout the game. And after one play, Adams was seen kicking Mitchell while laying on the ground. Nothing was called, but Eagles fans feel that a fine should be in the works for the star pass-catcher.

Eagles Fans Want Rams Star Davante Adams Fined After Week 4 Loss

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 4: Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL better be sending Davante Adams a big a** fine for kicking Quinyon Mitchell,” Phil Stiefel wrote.

Some other reactions included:

“Uhhhh…Davante Adams just kicked Quinyon Mitchell after the play??” Luke Arcaini said.

“How did the refs miss Adams kicking Mitchell? It was so obvious,” Thomas Floral added.

“Adams keeps pushing off and now he KICKS Mitchell! Call that s***!” Kenni Kixx said.

“Adams just kicks Mitchell. Of course there’s no call,” Digital Sam I Am wrote.

Since there was no flag on the play, the broadcast didn’t bring much attention to the incident. Right after it happened, Mitchell’s teammates quickly rushed over to make sure he got out of the way and didn’t land a flag himself.

Whether Adams will actually land a fine or not is unclear.

Quinyon Mitchell’s Game Ended Early

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mitchell was frustrated throughout the matchup, as Adams got more physical as the game went on. There were times when Mitchell clearly felt like the Rams star should’ve been flagged.

In addition to the physicality, Mitchell suffered a setback late in the game. During the closing quarter, the star cornerback was sidelined with a knee injury. It’s unclear if he’ll miss time moving forward.

The Eagles ended up losing control of the game. They suffered a 24-20 loss. Mitchell finished the game with four tackles.

Adams was held to just four catches for 32 yards. He was targeted nine times, and dropped a touchdown pass during the first half.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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