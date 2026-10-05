The Los Angeles Rams had their star wide receiver duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua in the Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the latter has been dealing with setbacks, Adams has been off to a strong start to the season, getting plenty of looks from Matthew Stafford.

The Rams tried to continue finding that success against an Eagles secondary that has been struggling, but the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell engaged in a tough battle with the 33-year-old wideout.

Both sides got frustrated at points throughout the game. And after one play, Adams was seen kicking Mitchell while laying on the ground. Nothing was called, but Eagles fans feel that a fine should be in the works for the star pass-catcher.

Eagles Fans Want Rams Star Davante Adams Fined After Week 4 Loss

“NFL better be sending Davante Adams a big a** fine for kicking Quinyon Mitchell,” Phil Stiefel wrote.

Some other reactions included:

“Uhhhh…Davante Adams just kicked Quinyon Mitchell after the play??” Luke Arcaini said.

“How did the refs miss Adams kicking Mitchell? It was so obvious,” Thomas Floral added.

“Adams keeps pushing off and now he KICKS Mitchell! Call that s***!” Kenni Kixx said.

“Adams just kicks Mitchell. Of course there’s no call,” Digital Sam I Am wrote.

Since there was no flag on the play, the broadcast didn’t bring much attention to the incident. Right after it happened, Mitchell’s teammates quickly rushed over to make sure he got out of the way and didn’t land a flag himself.

Whether Adams will actually land a fine or not is unclear.

Quinyon Mitchell’s Game Ended Early

Mitchell was frustrated throughout the matchup, as Adams got more physical as the game went on. There were times when Mitchell clearly felt like the Rams star should’ve been flagged.

In addition to the physicality, Mitchell suffered a setback late in the game. During the closing quarter, the star cornerback was sidelined with a knee injury. It’s unclear if he’ll miss time moving forward.

The Eagles ended up losing control of the game. They suffered a 24-20 loss. Mitchell finished the game with four tackles.

Adams was held to just four catches for 32 yards. He was targeted nine times, and dropped a touchdown pass during the first half.