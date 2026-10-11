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Eagles Make Final Injury Decision On 7-Year NFL Vet vs Jaguars

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report is loaded going into their London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Eagles were already aware of several key players who were going to miss the action days in advance, the standout edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was somebody they were on the fence about.

After suffering an ankle injury during the Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Greenard was deemed questionable heading into the game against the Jaguars. He made the trip and hit the field for warmups on Sunday morning.

Jonathan Greenard
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

“OLB Jonathan Greenard testing his ankle under the watchful eye of Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head trainer Tom Hunkele. Greenard was questionable for today’s game,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported on Sunday.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the Eagles officially listed Greenard as inactive. He will miss another game for the Eagles against the Jaguars.

Jonathan Greenard’s Eagles Run So Far

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of many disappointments for Philadelphia so far this season is the Jonathan Greenard run.

Back in April, the Eagles traded multiple third-round picks to acquire Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings. Upon arrival, Greenard inked a four-year deal worth nearly $100 million with the Eagles.

Greenard was coming off a 12-game season. The Eagles were banking on him simply having a down year after his 12-sack season, but injury concerns continue to pop up.

After missing training camp and two weeks of the regular season with a pec injury, Greenard is now set to miss another game with an ankle injury after playing in just two games.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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