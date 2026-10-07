As the Philadelphia Eagles held their first practice session of the week before the Jacksonville Jaguars matchup, the had a key player back in uniform.

Dallas Goedert has missed the past two games with a knee injury. The Eagles had the veteran tight end suited up on Wednesday.

If all goes well, Goedert could make his return in London to face the Jaguars.

Eagles Get Good News On Offense Before Jaguars Game

“Dallas Goedert (knee) is back at practice. He should be able to play Sunday, from what I understand,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reports. “Have to see how the week goes.”

Goedert went down with a knee injury during the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Before he went out, the veteran tight end was targeted three times, catching one pass for four yards.

During the Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, Goedert was targeted five times. He caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Clearly, Goedert remains a key piece to the Eagles’ offense when healthy. Without him, Jalen Hurts missed a critical target. Considering everything the Eagles’ offense is going through over the past two weeks, getting Goedert back would be a nice boost.

Eagles’ Offensive Changes

This week, the Eagles are unsure about DeVonta Smith’s status. The top wideout missed the Week 4 battle against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury. He was on the practice field on Wednesday, but wasn’t suited up.

In the backfield, the Eagles will miss Tank Bigsby and potentially Saquon Barkley. During Wednesday’s practice, Barkley was not seen.

Up front, the Eagles will continue rolling with Markel Bell at right tackle and will now replace the traded Cam Jurgens with Willie Lampkin.