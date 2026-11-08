Eagles Get Good News On Tanner McKee Before Hosting NY Giants

Leading up to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 9 battle against the New York Giants, the veteran quarterback Tanner McKee wasn’t sure if he would get the opportunity to suit up.

Early on during the Eagles’ Week 8 loss against the Washington Commanders, McKee suffered a rib injury.

The Eagles downgraded McKee’s status on the official report to questionable. There was a chance that the rookie Cole Payton could be the backup for the afternoon, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport claims that won’t be the case.

#Eagles QB Tanner McKee (rib) is expected to serve as the backup QB to Joe Milton today, source said. He’s listed as questionable with a cracked rib he suffered on the first drive last week. via Rapoport on X

Tanner McKee’s Tough Week

The veteran QB’s tough week goes beyond dealing with an injury.

After starting in his third straight game for the Eagles against the Commanders, McKee was told that he was heading to the bench.

The Eagles are looking for a spark in Joe Milton. Therefore, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is getting the nod to start against the Giants at home on Sunday afternoon.

Milton has played in five regular-season games throughout his three-year NFL career. He appeared in one game with the New England Patriots and four games with the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran has thrown 53 passes. He completed 37 of them for 424 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, McKee just wrapped up a three-game stretch where he completed 72 passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

With the Eagles dropping all three games–extending to a six-game losing streak–they are searching for a spark elsewhere. And if anything happens to Milton that would require a backup on Sunday, an injured McKee will be available to go.