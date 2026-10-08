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Eagles Get Hit With Another WR Injury Preparing For Jaguars

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Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

There are a lot of names on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report, and another weapon for the quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was added on Thursday.

Dontayvion Wicks, the first-year Eagle, was downgraded to being a limited participant during Thursday’s practice action.

“Dontayvion Wicks was added to the Eagles injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited at practice, which suggests it happened today,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote after practice.

Mike Sainristil and Dontayvion Wicks
GettyWashington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

The Eagles went into their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with Wicks as the No. 1 target for Jalen Hurts.

Over a two-week span, the star wideout DeVonta Smith was battling a hamstring injury, which affected him throughout training camp. While Smith played against the Chicago Bears, he was ruled out against LA. It was a big opportunity for Wicks.

Unfortunately, the Eagles’ offense continued to struggle. Wicks was targeted five times. He caught three passes for 18 yards. In total, Hurts threw for just 93 yards against the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Darius Cooper #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown with Dontayvion Wicks #13 during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles are spending the week preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Soon, they will take off to London, where they will play the NFL’s next international game. The matchup could be a chance for Wicks to bounce back, his availability seems to be in danger. The Eagles aren’t getting healthier in other key areas either.

DeVonta Smith was deemed a non-participant in Thursday’s practice. That’s the second day in a row for the star wideout.

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Marcus Harris #26 of the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

In the backfield, Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has forced him to miss the last two practices. While Dallas Goedert is showing improvements with his knee injury, he remains a limited participant this week.

Wicks is now a name to keep an eye on as the weekend approaches.

The Eagles and the Jaguars are set to kick off at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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