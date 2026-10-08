Eagles Get Hit With Another WR Injury Preparing For Jaguars

There are a lot of names on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report, and another weapon for the quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was added on Thursday.

Dontayvion Wicks, the first-year Eagle, was downgraded to being a limited participant during Thursday’s practice action.

“Dontayvion Wicks was added to the Eagles injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited at practice, which suggests it happened today,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote after practice.

The Eagles went into their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with Wicks as the No. 1 target for Jalen Hurts.

Over a two-week span, the star wideout DeVonta Smith was battling a hamstring injury, which affected him throughout training camp. While Smith played against the Chicago Bears, he was ruled out against LA. It was a big opportunity for Wicks.

Unfortunately, the Eagles’ offense continued to struggle. Wicks was targeted five times. He caught three passes for 18 yards. In total, Hurts threw for just 93 yards against the Rams.

The Eagles are spending the week preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Soon, they will take off to London, where they will play the NFL’s next international game. The matchup could be a chance for Wicks to bounce back, his availability seems to be in danger. The Eagles aren’t getting healthier in other key areas either.

DeVonta Smith was deemed a non-participant in Thursday’s practice. That’s the second day in a row for the star wideout.

In the backfield, Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has forced him to miss the last two practices. While Dallas Goedert is showing improvements with his knee injury, he remains a limited participant this week.

Wicks is now a name to keep an eye on as the weekend approaches.

The Eagles and the Jaguars are set to kick off at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.