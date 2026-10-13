The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense needs help in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

While taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the offense missed the No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith, the top two running backs Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, and also played for the second time without Lane Johnson this season.

The O-line also had another change at left guard, as Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

There is hope that the Eagles will get some key reinforcements. Barkley would be a nice addition to the backfield, especially since Will Shipley suffered a setback against the Jaguars. The Eagles aren’t ruling it out, but the NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests that Barkley is far from guaranteed to play.

Eagles Get Iffy Saquon Barkley Update From NFL Insider

“Saquon, when he ran out of bounds, obviously they think it’ll be under four weeks. Otherwise, they would have put him on IR, and they didn’t do that,” Schefter said on ESPN on Tuesday, October 13. “But again, to think that he’d be back this week sounds like it would be ambitious. But let’s see how the practice week goes.”

Barkley injured his hamstring during the first quarter of the Eagles’ Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, the Eagles have listed him as week-to-week, ruling him out ahead of Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley’s practice status before Wednesday is currently unknown. However, Schefter’s recent comments seem to suggest that there is a stronger chance Barkley will miss his second game in a row, rather than returning.

Time will soon tell if that’s the case. If the Eagles roll without Barkley, they’ll be down three running backs against the Panthers. Dameon Pierce was called up to the main roster, while Carson Steele was elevated from the practice squad on game day. The Eagles still have Jaydon Blue around on the practice squad as well.