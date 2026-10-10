Eagles’ Injury Report Means Nothing To Jaguars In Week 5

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played well enough to warrant entering Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles as favorites.

Of course, it helps that the Eagles are going into the week with a loaded injury report.

It could be easy for the Jaguars to assume they have the London matchup in the bag by default, but their head coach Liam Coen made it clear that isn’t a thought in the minds of the organization, because that would be the wrong approach to the matchup.

“If that even creeps in our minds, we’re worrying about the wrong things because it is about us. . . . Nick does a great job — they know how to handle adversity,” Coen said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. “I know they’ll be ready to play, that’s for sure.”

Eagles’ Loaded Injury Report vs Jaguars

Both sides of the ball have issues going into the game.

On offense, the Eagles are guaranteed to be without Saquon Barkley, Hollywood Brown, Drew Kendall, and DeVonta Smith.

On defense, the Eagles are going to miss Marcus Epps. Jonathan Greenard has been labeled as questionable for the game. And while the Eagles didn’t rule out AJ Epenesa, Zack Baun, and Quinyon Mitchell, they are all still battling setbacks as they get prepared for the Week 5 battle.

Eagles Are Sliding In The Standings

After starting the season with a 2-0 record, the Eagles’ threat level was still questionable. They defeated the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans.

Once the Eagles came across the Chicago Bears, they suffered a beatdown on Monday Night Football. While a shorthanded Eagles team nearly stunned the Los Angeles Rams, who had injury concerns of their own, the Eagles lost after losing control a two-possession lead late in the game.

The Jaguars clearly aren’t overlooking the Eagles, which will be key for their approach as they want to avoid a trap game and advance to 4-1 on the season.

As for the Eagles, a loss would set them back with the Cowboys at 2-3. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are sitting at the top of the division with a 3-1 record before facing the Washington Commanders on Sunday for Week 5.