The Philadelphia Eagles are getting some players on the injured reserve list back to practice this week.

As the Eagles prepare for the Carolina Panthers, they have activated the practice window for four different players. Among them are two tight ends.

“Eagles opened the practice windows for DB Jakorian Bennett, TE Grant Calcaterra, G Landon Dickerson, and TE Eli Stowers,” ESPN Adam Schefter reported on October 14.

Eagles Injury Report Update Could Be Bad News For Zach Ertz

With Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers eligible to possibly return, that could be a bad sign for Zach Ertz, who is running out of opportunities with the team.

Earlier in the season, the Eagles added Ertz to the practice squad. Their decision to bring him on board came after Week 2.

At the time, the Eagles ruled out Dallas Goedert for an extended period, and already had Stowers on the IR–a move that was in play before Week 1.

Going into Week 6, Ertz has been elevated three times. Now that he has reached his limit, the Eagles have to add him to the active roster if they want to continue utilizing the veteran on game day moving forward.

With two more tight ends entering the picture, it certainly raises some questions about Ertz’s future with the team.

Goedert returned to the field for the Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Johnny Mundt and EJ Jenkins remain in the picture as well.

Zach Ertz’s Advantage

While Ertz has struggled to stand out (3 catches for 22 yards), he’s still the second-most productive tight end this season. In five games, Mundt has caught three passes for 12 yards.

Ertz is the most experienced player on the roster at the position, and the rookie Eli Stowers is a major question mark. Throughout the summer, the second-rounder had a quiet training camp and preseason.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Ertz at this time. If the Eagles still see themselves as competitors in the NFC, Ertz is their best bet to keep around as TE2. If they want to continue developing their young guys, then Stowers might get thrown into the fire when he’s fully healthy.