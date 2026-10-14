If the Philadelphia Eagles are very sure they’ll operate as buyers before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, then they might want to make a move before they reach November.

Amid a three-game losing streak, the Eagles are fortunate to be in a struggling NFC East, where they haven’t fallen too far behind.

However, the earlier they turn it around and iron out their chemistry and fit concerns, the better.

And one of the team’s notable insiders/reporters suggested that the Eagles should go out and find another weapon or two right away.

Eagles Insider Suggests Trade For 2 Positions To Help Jalen Hurts

“I think they need another playmaking tight end. A receiving tight end,” Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP said on Wednesday, October 14.

“[Zach] Ertz has not really gelled in yet, right? Like he could. I think he’s a good player, but he hasn’t helped yet.”

That’s an understatement. The Eagles added Ertz after they lost Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers to setbacks. A slot start was expected and understandable, but through three games, Ertz has contributed next to nothing.

With eight targets, Ertz has caught three passes for 22 yards. He was still serviceable in Washington before his injury, but the Eagles aren’t getting that version. As for Stowers, he might be a redshirt as long as the Eagles are competing for a playoff bid.

“I also think he needs to go out and add a running back or a receiver. The running back position is obviously decimated by injury.

When healthy, the Eagles’ current group of wideouts has looked solid. DeVonta Smith is a clear No. 1–Pro Bowl-caliber even. Dontayvion Wicks has looked like a solid No. 2, while Darius Cooper has been one of the most shocking risers of the year.

Wide receiver might be low on the Eagles’ list of trade targets, but running back should be considered at this point.

Saquon Barkley is out with a hamstring injury. He missed most of Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams and all of Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His status for Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air.

When Barkley returns, will he be 100%? Hamstring injuries are complicated and tend to linger without a long recovery. That could affect Barkley for the remainder of the year. Then, Tank Bigsby is on the injured reserve, while Will Shipley is on pace to miss a handful of games. The backfield is down to its practice squad members.

As long as Howie Roseman believes the Eagles can turn the season around, those two key positions should be in play as potential upgrades.