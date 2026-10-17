Eagles Make IR Decision On 6-Year NFL Vet Before Panthers Game

The assumptions about Landon Dickerson potentially being a retirement candidate will soon get shot down.

Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles lineman confirm that he planned to come back after he’s eligible, but the team also activated his window to allow him to return to practice.

Dickerson was suited up and back on the field for the Eagles this week, as the team prepared for the Carolina Panthers.

However, he’s not quite ready to get back in action in a game setting. As the Eagles work to finalize the game-day roster for Sunday, Dickerson was not activated from the IR, as The Athletic’s Zach Berman pointed out.

Landon Dickerson Remains Out For Eagles

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles officially placed Jalen Hurts on the injured reserve as he deals with a blood clot. He will miss his first set of action this season on Sunday.

That roster void will be filled by the running back, Jaydon Blue. The practice squad player will help fill out the Eagles’ thinning backfield.

In addition, Keyshawn James-Newby and Cole Wisniewski have been elevated from the team’s practice squad. They’ll be available to play.

Dickerson remains out of the mix for the fifth week in a row. The veteran guard started the season playing alongside Cam Jurgens and Jordan Mailata, but he went to the IR after Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Since Dickerson hit the IR, the Eagles shifted Cam Jurgens from center to left guard. Before traveling to London, the Eagles traded Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, Dickerson’s position is filled by Willie Lampkin.

It’s unclear if Dickerson will get his role back right away when he’s ready, but we should find out soon, as Dickerson could return next week to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.