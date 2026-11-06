Recent Eagles 65-Tackle Castoff Lands on Panthers Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from one of their defenders as they try to get their roster in a good position for the second half of the season.

Philly announced earlier in the week that they had released cornerback Jakorian Bennett from the roster after being on the team for a year and a half. The Eagles had traded for Bennett during preseason last year from the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Bennett looking for a new home, he was not expected to be unemployed for long. That proved to be the case, as he had already found a new team with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers Sign Former Philadelphia Eagles CB Jakorian Bennett

The Panthers announced in a press release that they had signed Bennett to the practice squad. Bennett had worked out for Carolina on Thursday before signing.

“The team signed former Raiders and Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the practice squad.​ The 26-year old Bennett has appeared in 35 games with 12 starts the last three seasons. Originally a fourth-round pick out of Maryland, he was also the MVP of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2022, after his game-sealing interception against NC State.”

Bennett had appeared in 11 games and made 1 start with the Eagles. He racked up 7 tackles and 1 pass deflection. Philly had Bennett on IR this season, and he did not play. In his four-year NFL career, Bennett has recorded 65 tackles and 12 pass deflections. He has allowed a 54.5% completion percentage and a passer rating of 81.1 in 35 games. Eagles Looking to Break Six-Game Losing Streak in Week 9 Against the Giants

The Eagles are 2-6 and facing the real possibility of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. To delay that reality, they will need to take care of the New York Giants in Week 9.

Philly is rolling with Joe Milton III for his first NFL start at quarterback. The decision was made to bench Tanner McKee after going 0-3 as the starter.

Their defense could use a good boost after having some early-season struggles. They have allowed over 100 rushing yards in each of the first eight games; that’s the first time it has happened in over a decade.

This game could determine what the Eagles do at the trade deadline. A win could convince them to add talent, but a loss would force a massive fire sale. Some guys who are on the chopping block include Hollywood Brown, Dallas Goedert, and more.

A lot is on the line in Week 9 for the Eagles if they want to improve their slim postseason hopes. It would be a true upset if Philly can beat the Giants and turn the whole season around.