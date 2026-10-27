Eagles’ $152 Million Star Rejected Questions After Loss vs Cowboys

After the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their fifth straight game with a loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the defensive lineman Jalen Carter refused to speak about the game.

Reporters approached the defensive tackle, who signed a $152 million contract extension during the offseason, to discuss the struggles of the defensive front against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offensive line.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro, Carter told media members to “have a good night and get home safe,” rather than taking on questions.

Jalen Carter’s Rough Night With The Eagles

The story for the Eagles’ struggles this season has mostly revolved around the offense. As Sean Mannion’s unit has come up short more often than not, the Eagles’ offense hasn’t looked much different compared to last year’s team, leading to a lot of frustration from spectators.

However, the defense has been inconsistent. After having a consistently strong unit during the 2025 NFL season, the struggles on that side of the ball have been shocking, especially when it comes to the defensive line, which the front office invested well over $300 million in this past offseason.

Jalen Carter is one of several players to get a new deal this year. While he has had some shining moments throughout the year, he didn’t produce any stats at all during the Monday night loss against Dallas.

Carter wasn’t the only one. As PHLY Eagles pointed out, the defensive line as a whole had zero hits on the quarterback, zero tackles for a loss, and zero sacks.

The Eagles’ defense gave up 38 points against the Cowboys.

Carter’s 2026 NFL Season

Throughout the 2026 NFL season, Jalen Carter has battled a wrist injury.

The star defensive tackle has been pushing through the pain and playing with a small cast on his hand for a good portion of the season. Over the past seven weeks, Carter has come up with 18 tackles, with five going for a loss. He has two hits on the quarterback and 3.0 sacks.

While Carter is often credited for being a strong presence, leading to the statistical success of his teammates, who benefit from extra attention being on the former Georgia star, Carter certainly hasn’t lived up to his full expectations yet this season.

The loss against Dallas was just another example of the Eagles’ defensive line surprisingly contributing to the shortcomings of the 2026 team.