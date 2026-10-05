Jalen Hurts’ 93-Yard Game With Eagles Lands Him In Bad Company

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ franchise quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has had better days. The Week 4 performance against the Los Angeles Rams was rough to see.

In the passing game, Hurts ended up with 27 attempts. Yet, the star quarterback averaged just 3.4 yards per completion. He ended the game with just 93 yards.

Playing an entire game and throwing for under 100 yards isn’t typical for a quarterback. It’s also not totally rare. Over the last five seasons, 11 other QBs posted under 100 yards on at least 25 attempts, similar to what Hurts did on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Hurts–the company is rough.

The List Of QBs With Under 100 Yards

Jacoby Brissett is the only other quarterback to do it this season. He threw 28 passes for 95 yards against the Seattle Seahawks back on September 20. He’s a starter in the NFL, but the Cardinals are one of the league’s worst teams currently. Stakes are low.

Brandon Allen, 30 attempts for 72 yards on January 4, 2026

Kenny Pickett, 25 attempts for 64 yards on December 14, 2025, against the Eagles

Will Levis, 27 attempts for 95 yards on October 13, 2024

Bo Nix, 25 attempts for 60 yards on September 29, 2024.

Bryce Young, 26 attempts for 93 yards on September 15, 2024

Caleb Williams, 29 attempts for 93 yards on September 8, 2024

Bailey Zappe, 30 attempts for 88 yards on January 7, 2024

Tommy DeVito, 27 attempts for 86 yards on November 12, 2023

Joe Burrow, 31 attempts for 82 yards on September 10, 2023

Desmond Ridder, 26 attempts for 97 yards on December 18, 2022

Jalen Hurts This Season

He went from getting praise for his heroic efforts in Weeks 1 and 2, to getting massive criticism in Weeks 3 and 4.

Simply put, Hurts has to be better. The Eagles have a long list of issues, and Hurts’ play is certainly on it. While there are factors working against him–such as a lack of weapons at times, bad play calls, and poor offensive line play–Hurts’ careful approach results in games such as Sunday’s action, where he ends up on a list of backups and failed passers in the league.

The Eagles will travel to London for Week 5. That will be Hurts’ opportunity to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars.