Social Media Reacts to Injury Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Played With vs. Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out quarterback Jalen Hurts for their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Upon announcing that news, the team also revealed Hurts played through a superficial blood clot in his calf versus the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday.

With both of those details emerging and the uncertainty around Hurts’s status for potentially the rest of the season, there was a wide-range of reactions to the Eagles on social media Thursday afternoon. A lot of social media users didn’t support the team’s decision to allow Hurts to play through his calf injury on October 11.

Eagles Release Statement Explaining Jalen Hurts Injury

Getty Social media reacted negatively to the fact Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played with a superficial blood clot during Week 5.

The Eagles released a statement detailing how the team decided to rule out the starting quarterback for Sunday.

“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report,” read the statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.

“Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter.

“On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

According to The Cleveland Clinic, superficial blood clots are inflammation of the veins near your skin. The veins become painful and red. The condition, though, is not regarded as serious as deep vein thrombosis, which are blood clots deep in the body’s veins (not visible through the skin).

Social Media Reacts to Hurts Blood Clot

A lot of pundits and fans simply reacted to the Hurts news Thursday with best well wishes. NFL insider Jordan Schultz sent a post with two praying hands emojis. Others stated they were praying for the quarterback.

Other social media users were much more critical of the Eagles for allowing him to play Sunday.

I am also not a doctor. But based on my understanding, the Eagles permitted Hurts to play Sunday with the less serious type of blood clot.

Blood clots in the deep veins are indeed very dangerous because the clots can travel to the lungs and stop blood flow. Had doctors diagnosed Hurts with that type of blood clot, then it would have been malpractice to allow him to play. Even flying home across the Atlantic probably wouldn’t be ideal.

The team’s statement, though, clearly stated that doctors didn’t diagnose Hurts with a deep vein blood clot until after the Eagles played the Jaguars.

With a superficial blood clot, doctors typically recommend movement. That’s because the blood clot has a chance to heal itself.

Still, that’s probably not going to be a strong enough explanation for some fans. It will be interesting to see what other details the Eagles reveal from their diagnosis process.

Meanwhile, the team will be without Hurts for at least a week. It could, though, be much longer.