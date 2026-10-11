Jalen Hurts Got Brutally Honest About Eagles After Third Straight Ugly Loss

It seemed like yesterday the Philadelphia Eagles started the 2026 season 2-0, and then all of a sudden, the Jacksonville Jaguars handed them their third straight loss from London in Week 5.

Philly’s defense surrendered over 400 yards, but it created a turnover and made two defensive stops from within the five-yard line. The Eagles’ offense, though, only had 22 rushing yards and 232 total yards in the loss.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion made several questionable decisions that hurt them. They now face a major crossroads, with their worst record since 2021. The real question that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got after the game was about the level of concern.

Jalen Hurts on His Concerns With Philadelphia Eagles

After the game, Hurts was asked about the level of concern he has for the team. The franchise quarterback was more honest than many expected.

“I can’t give any promises on anything. Honestly my words don’t really mean anything. It’s about what we go out there and do. For me, I’m trying my best to figure it out, and we just need to maintain that commitment to figuring it out because obviously we’re a few plays away from being 4-1 here, so got to grow.”

Hurts completed 21-0f-40 passes for 220 yards and 1 touchdown. He also ran twice for 2 yards.

Jalen Hurts Didn’t Sound Confident After Eagles Loss

It’s now getting to the point where there seems to be some clear frustration with the offense. The Eagles already went into the game with the offense ranked in the bottom 10 in total offense, passing, rushing, and points.

Philly has already dealt with a ton of injuries on offense, with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, Landon Dickerson, and Drew Kendall all out. They lost Will Shipley in the game, and Tyler Steen injured his shoulder but finished the game.

The season is starting to feel out of control for the team after three straight losses. Philadelphia has lost its last two games after blowing fourth-quarter leads.

Next up for the Eagles is the Carolina Panthers, who have one of the NFL’s best passing attacks. Philly’s defense is in a good spot for the moment, but the offense needs a lot of work.

The team will need to make decisions about what needs to change on offense. Whether that is the lineup, the play-calling, or the scheme.

Either way, the Eagles have a long flight home from London before they can decide how to proceed. Hurts will have to be part of the change, and the team will need a lot of soul-searching.