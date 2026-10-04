Jalen Hurts Delivered 2-Word Message After Eagles’ Week 4 Choke Job Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are searching for answers after their 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Philly’s offense was shut out in the second half for the second time in six days. They finished with just 172 total yards, with 72 of it coming in the third and fourth quarters. The rough stat of the game is that they didn’t convert any of their 12 third-down attempts.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled, completing 12-of-27 passes for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns. He added another 18 yards on the ground in the loss, but what he said after the game is what the team can follow.

Jalen Hurts Shared His Message to Philadelphia Eagles After Loss

Hurts spoke with the media after the game, as he talked about the fact that it was all about poor execution on offense. As for his message to the team, he had only two words.

“Get up.”

The Eagles drop to 2-2 on the season, the second time the franchise has done that in the last three years. They last did it in 2024, when they went on to lose just one more game and win the Super Bowl.

Philly’s loss puts them tied for second place in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants took control of first place after beating the Arizona Cardinals.

Jalen Hurts & the Eagles Have Another Long Week Ahead of Them

This was not a good look for the Eagles after blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Philly did the same thing it has done over the last two seasons on offense and defense.

The offense just disappears in the second half. Their defense plays well for three quarters, but blows it in the fourth quarter and will allow double-digit points to close out the game,

Now the Eagles face even more questions than answers. The laundry list of injuries is a massive concern, with so many players either ruled out of the Rams game or lost in the game.

This will put pressure on the younger backups to step up and play well. Philly’s coaching staff will face major questions as the spotlight shifts to them to get the players ready.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will receive the most criticism. They struggled to get the offense going, and even with many players out, it still needs to perform well.

The Eagles organization will face a lot of soul-searching entering Week 5, as they head to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. They may not have as many players available with the injuries, which will make things harder.