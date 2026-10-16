Jalen Hurts’ 7-Word Message to Tanner McKee After Scary Eagles Injury Update

The Philadelphia Eagles face a scary situation with star quarterback Jalen Hurts after his injury update.

Hurts suffered a calf injury in the Eagles’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t report the injury until the Friday before the Jacksonville Jaguars game, but he still played through it despite a blood clot being found. On Wednesday, it was determined that the blood clot moved from the calf, resulting in the team announcing that they have ruled Hurts out of their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Tanner McKee has now taken over at quarterback for the Eagles. McKee has a lot on his shoulders now, but how he found out came with a blunt message from Hurts.

Tanner McKee on Jalen Hurts’ Message to Him Before the Philadelphia Eagles’ Game

McKee spoke with reporters for the first time since the Hurts news came in. The new starter said Hurts sent him a message signaling that McKee would be the starter.

“Looks like you’re the guy this week.”

McKee has appeared in six regular-season games in the last two years, starting two of them, both in Week 18. He has completed 61.4% of his passes for 597 yards and 5 touchdowns to 1 interception.

Hurts has completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions in 2026. He has been a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has appeared in two Super Bowls, won one, and was Super Bowl MVP.

Tanner McKee Takes Over as Eagles’ Starting Quarterback

McKee also praised Hurts as a good teammate and said he makes sure the veteran knows he has his support. The two have been together since the Eagles selected McKee in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This is the first time McKee will start a game with real meaning behind it. This will be a good first challenge against a Panthers team coming off a bye week, while the Eagles are coming off three straight losses and an international trip.

The Eagles are also shorthanded with multiple injuries. For now, Philly is missing DeVonta Smith (who returned to practice on a limited basis), Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley. Several other players are hurt, with 24 total on the injury report.

McKee will have a lot of pressure and responsibility to carry an offense with so many injuries. He faces his top three running backs out, three starters on the offensive line out, and three wide receivers banged up.

If McKee can get through this stretch and win games for the Eagles, they might have a shot at the playoffs. It’s a lot to ask, but he has the potential to be great.