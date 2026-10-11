Jalen Hurts Throws HC Nick Sirianni Under the Bus After Eagles’ Collapse vs. Jaguars

Holding a 17-16 lead with just eight seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, nearly everyone thought the Philadelphia Eagles had locked up their third win of the season.

But as the clock hit triple zeroes, the Eagles and their fans were clutching their faces in their hands as they watched Cam Little’s 57-yard field goal attempt sail right through the uprights as Jacksonville pulled off the improbable win.

Philadelphia scored the go-ahead field goal with eight seconds left. But on the ensuing kickoff, Ameer Abdullah returned the ball 53 yards into Eagles’ territory and set up Little for the game-winner.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took full accountability for the loss, pointing the finger squarely at himself.

“I didn’t make the right decision and I lost us that game,” Sirianni told reporters. “And that’s what I said to our guys. What hurts there is that the guys fought so hard, and then I don’t make the decision that I should make at the end of the game and I cost us that game and I put that fully on me.”

Jalen Hurts Blames Nick Sirianni for Jaguars Loss

During his postgame media availability, Hurts was asked why the offense didn’t drain more clock on its final possession and leave the Jaguars with less time on the clock.

“Ultimately, that’s not my place,” Hurts stated, implying that that call came from Sirianni.

Hurts followed that up by doubling down on his stance, admitting he often disagrees with Sirianni’s play-calling but doesn’t speak up.

“Again, that’s not my place, and I’m prepared as a quarterback to not worry about those things. I’m honoring the play call, honoring the things that are coming in the game. When I’m up at night, I think about should I have said something? Should I have took a step back and say wait? But ultimately, there’s a commitment to going out there and executing, so this was one where it didn’t work in our favor.”

Eagles Fans Are Fed Up With Sirianni

After hearing Hurts’ comments, several Eagles fans were quick to point out the clear divide between Hurts and the coaching staff that’s been rumored since the offseason.

“Yeah that answer tells you everything you need to know,” one user replied.

“Good bruh he shouldn’t be talking blame for s*** that’s not his fault,” one fan said.

“Jalen had to overcome playing against the HC of both teams today,” another fan added.

“Cracks are starting between Jalen and the coaches,” remarked a third fan.

“He telling us without telling us. Nicky gotta go,” one user noted.

“Basically ‘I don’t like it, but I have to do what I’m told.’ Get Nick gone,” stated another user.

“FINALLY this dude throws the coaches under the bus it’s about time,” one fan celebrated.

“Its obvious he’s so tired of Sirianni’s nonsense,” another fan remarked.

“Oh he’s tired of Sirianni’s s*** too..,” scoffed another fan.

“NICK LOST THE LOCKER ROOM,” one user exclaimed.