Jalen Hurts Opened Up About ‘Challenge’ With Eagles’ Offense Before Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 6 Carolina Panthers game with as many questions as they had after their Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philly’s offense has changed a lot over the past few weeks. They have three new offensive line starters, two wide receivers are out, and their top three running backs are injured.

This has put the offense’s weight on Jalen Hurts‘ shoulders as he carries the Eagles through this rough patch. Even with so many new faces, it hasn’t been easy for Philly’s franchise quarterback.

Jalen Hurts Got Honest About Latest Philadelphia Eagles Challenge

Hurts spoke with the media on Wednesday, where he was asked about how he was gelling with the new pieces on the offense. He was honest about how tough it has been, but he remains confident they can all do their jobs.

“It’s a challenge. It’s a challenge. And that’s not a challenge that I don’t think that’s one that we’re naive of. Think for me, it’s always pushing for that connection and that synergy so everybody’s on the same page. And one of the takeaways from the game for me with the new unit, you know, I had every ounce of confidence that we would go out there and fight and give ourselves a position, give ourselves the opportunity to be in the game and win. And, you know, we’ve got a lot that we can be better at, a lot that we can learn from. But with the new guys and the preparation and the hunger that they had when it was a different feeling when I looked into their eyes in the huddle. And so as a quarterback, that’s encouraging. You got guys going out there for the first time who knows, you know, I’ve been there before and, you know, they fought.”

This season, Hurts has completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He has also rushed 23 times for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Jalen Hurts Staying Positive About Recent Eagles Challenges

Hurts understands more than anyone what this season means for the franchise and him. He needs to play well to prove that he can still be a franchise quarterback.

Many in the media have pushed him to carry this offense, despite the laundry list of injuries, and lead them to victory. He did exactly that in Week 5 against the Jaguars, but poor coaching decisions led to a Jacksonville win.

This Panthers game will either light the fire under the Eagles’ comeback season or put it out. Hurts will have to play the biggest role to make sure they still win.