The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their final practice in the City of Brotherly Love on Friday afternoon before heading off to London.

After they released their injury report, it was revealed that one of the newest names on it is the star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

According to the team’s announcement, Hurts is dealing with a calf injury. Although he was deemed a full participant, it’s still something to monitor moving forward.

“Jalen Hurts popped up on the practice report with a calf injury on Friday. First time he’s been mentioned this season, but he has no injury status for the Jags game,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on X on Friday, October 9.

Jalen Hurts Quietly Pops Up On Eagles’ Injury Report vs Jaguars

Barring any unexpected setbacks before Sunday, Hurts should be good to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

But a setback is just another obstacle added to Hurts’ laundry list of issues going into the game.

This week, the Eagles have a loaded injury report, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Several players were already ruled out, including Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby (IR), Hollywood Brown, Drew Kendall, and DeVonta Smith.

While Dontayvion Wicks practiced, the veteran wide receiver has been limited over the past two days. He is dealing with a hamstring injury, which could affect his play if he gets the nod to go.

Jalen Hurts’ Season So Far

After a strong start through two weeks, Hurts went from hero to hot seat.

Through two weeks, the Eagles quarterback has completed under 60% of his passes for the first time since he was a rookie.

The veteran QB has totaled 713 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Eagles are 2-2, currently on a two-game skid with losses against the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

Although the circumstances are unfortunate, Hurts and the Eagles are hoping to avoid falling to 2-3 this season.

The veteran quarterback will have to battle through many setbacks, including his own, this week.