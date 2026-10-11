Star Eagles Defender Suffers Concerning Leg Injury vs. Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles are battling through quite a bit of attrition to put together a strong performance in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Injuries are continuing to pile up for this team, and right before halftime, it looked like one of their star defenders suffered a potentially serious injury.

That player would be outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt, who helped blow up an end-around from the Jaguars on 4th & Goal from the one-yard line, which ended up being the final play of the half. Hunt’s leg appeared to bend in an uncomfortable position along the way, though, and he needed help getting off the field and to the locker room at halftime.

Eagles’ Jalyx Hunt Picks Up Leg Injury in Week 5

A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Hunt authored a breakout campaign with Philadelphia last season, as he racked up 6.5 sacks and three interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) in 17 games of action. The numbers haven’t been there for Hunt so far this year, but he has remained a disruptive force for the Eagles.

That was evident on the final play of the half, which saw Hunt and several other defenders immediately blow up an end-around for Bhayshul Tuten. As he went to the ground, Tuten lost control of the football, with Hunt making a play for it. Tuten quickly picked it back up, and as if that wasn’t bad enough, Hunt’s leg bent the wrong way as he tried to get the ball.

Hunt was in immediate pain and required assistance from Philadelphia’s medical team. A cart was brought out for him on the field, which is never a good sign, but Hunt refused to take it and was instead helped off the field with assistance from a pair of trainers. Officially, Hunt is questionable with a lower body injury, but it seems unlikely he will be back on the field for this game.

“INJURY — PHI LB Jalyx Hunt: Questionable (lower body), per ESPN,” frzn sports shared in a post on X.

Eagles Attempting to Withstand Injury Woes vs. Jaguars

Getty Eagles’ linebacker Jalyx Hunt appeared to suffer a potentially serious leg injury in Week 5 vs. the Jaguars

The good news for Philly is that it has quite a bit of depth when it comes to its defensive front, but Hunt is a big part of their plans. With Jonathan Greenard also out for this game, that means that Arnold Ebiketie and AJ Epenesa are going to have to step up if Hunt does end up being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After a couple of rough outings in recent weeks, the Eagles have managed to turn in an impressive performance against a tough Jaguars team, despite the fact that they are continually losing players. Philadelphia holds a 14-10 lead midway through the third quarter, and if it can somehow hang on to the lead, this would easily go down as its most impressive win of the season.