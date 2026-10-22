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Eagles Standout Gets Optimistic Injury Update Before Cowboys Game

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Philadelphia Eagles Practice Session
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METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a team practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at New Orleans Saints headquarters on February 6, 2025 in Metairie, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 6, they are leaving the door open for the return of Jalyx Hunt.

The veteran defensive end suffered an injury scare during the team’s London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Hunt refused to get carted off the field with a lower-body injury, the fact that it was offered was a bad sign.

Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Jalyx Hunt of the Philadelphia Eagles is helped off the field by medical staff after sustaining an injury during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

After the game, Hunt addressed his injury:

“No timetable. It’s not as bad as they thought it was going to be, based on how it looked,” Hunt said on 94WIP.

“I heal pretty fast. We’re just going to see. Just going to see, get out there and get moving. I feel comfortable moving, which is really exciting for me because I was scared of that. My rookie year, I played the whole season with a high ankle that was actually worse than this high ankle, but this just has a little bit more to it.”

As expected, Hunt missed the following game against the Carolina Panthers. As the Eagles return to practice to start really preparing for Dallas, Hunt could potentially return, according to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. However, he made it clear that it’s too early to know.

Jalyx Hunt’s 2026 NFL Season

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates an interception with teammates during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old defensive end entered the NFL in 2024. He was a third-round pick for the Eagles out of Houston Christian.

As a rookie, Hunt appeared in 16 games. He totaled 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles while in the team’s rotation. During the Super Bowl run, Hunt had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

In 2025, the Eagles rolled out Hunt for 17 games. He started nine of those matchups. With an increase in snaps, Hunt totaled 52 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and nine tackles for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and had three interceptions.

Before going down with an injury, Hunt played in five games this season. He was off to a strong start, producing 15 tackles and getting four hits on the quarterback.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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