Eagles Standout Gets Optimistic Injury Update Before Cowboys Game

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 6, they are leaving the door open for the return of Jalyx Hunt.

The veteran defensive end suffered an injury scare during the team’s London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Hunt refused to get carted off the field with a lower-body injury, the fact that it was offered was a bad sign.

After the game, Hunt addressed his injury:

“No timetable. It’s not as bad as they thought it was going to be, based on how it looked,” Hunt said on 94WIP.

“I heal pretty fast. We’re just going to see. Just going to see, get out there and get moving. I feel comfortable moving, which is really exciting for me because I was scared of that. My rookie year, I played the whole season with a high ankle that was actually worse than this high ankle, but this just has a little bit more to it.”

As expected, Hunt missed the following game against the Carolina Panthers. As the Eagles return to practice to start really preparing for Dallas, Hunt could potentially return, according to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. However, he made it clear that it’s too early to know.

Jalyx Hunt’s 2026 NFL Season

The 25-year-old defensive end entered the NFL in 2024. He was a third-round pick for the Eagles out of Houston Christian.

As a rookie, Hunt appeared in 16 games. He totaled 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles while in the team’s rotation. During the Super Bowl run, Hunt had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In 2025, the Eagles rolled out Hunt for 17 games. He started nine of those matchups. With an increase in snaps, Hunt totaled 52 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and nine tackles for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and had three interceptions.

Before going down with an injury, Hunt played in five games this season. He was off to a strong start, producing 15 tackles and getting four hits on the quarterback.