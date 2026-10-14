During the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 5 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the veteran defensive end Jalyx Hunt was one of several players to go down with an injury.

Just before the half, Hunt was down with a lower-body injury, which nearly had him carted off the field. Reports suggested that he refused the cart and wanted to walk off.

As expected, the Eagles ruled out Hunt for the remainder of the game. The veteran end was clearly facing an extended absence after the Eagles dropped their third game in a row.

At the start of the week, it was revealed that Hunt was dealing with an ankle injury. And while it doesn’t seem severe enough to end his season, the Eagles are not expecting Hunt to suit up for Sunday’s action at home against the Carolina Panthers.

That’s a bad sign, but at least there is optimism from the defensive standout, who addressed the injury on Tuesday night.

Eagles Standout Jalyx Hunt Gives Optimistic Statement On Injury

“No timetable. It’s not as bad as they thought it was going to be, based on how it looked,” Hunt said on 94WIP on Tuesday.

“I heal pretty fast. We’re just going to see. Just going to see, get out there and get moving. I feel comfortable moving, which is really exciting for me because I was scared of that. My rookie year, I played the whole season with a high ankle that was actually worse than this high ankle, but this just has a little bit more to it.”

Obviously, without a timetable in place, it’s unclear just how long Hunt will be out of the mix. The good news is that the Eagles didn’t send Hunt to the injured reserve list. That’s a sign that he could be back in under four weeks.

For the time being, Hunt will likely get sidelined against the Panthers, and look ahead to the Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalyx Hunt’s 2026 NFL Season

The 25-year-old fired up his 2026 NFL season with high expectations.

Playing on a loaded defensive line, Hunt has been an early standout for the Eagles. In five games, he racked up 15 tackles, with one going for a loss. Although he hasn’t registered a sack this season, Hunt landed four hits on the quarterback through five games before going down.

Last season, Hunt started in nine out of 17 games for the Eagles. He totaled 52 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 25 hits on the QB. In addition to his pass rushing, Hunt also deflected three passes and picked off QBs for three interceptions.