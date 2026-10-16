The Philadelphia Eagles might have a hard time trying to convince their fan base that the team is still competing for a possible Super Bowl run.

After starting the season off 2-3, in the midst of a three-game skid, and loading up the injury report with so many key injuries, many fans want to see Howie Roseman and the front office roll out the tank and look forward to next year.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce strongly advises against the idea.

Jason Kelce Sends Message To Eagles About Tanking Talk

On Thursday, Kelce spoke about the state of the Eagles on 94WIP.

The one-time Super Bowl champion made it clear that he believes the Eagles should toss away any thought of punting the season for multiple reasons.

“If you keep losing games, it’s inevitable that things are going to fray,” Kelce said.

“People go into self-preservation mode, whether it’s coaches, players, whatever. Like that’s just kind of the nature of losing games in this league. It’s a infection that goes into a building and it just like wreaks havoc. And that’s why you have to do your best.”

While Kelce understands the idea of taking a step back this season and accepting the situation for what it seems to be, he believes there is a long-term effect that’s simply not worth risking.

“You better win games because you don’t want that infection in your building that losing is appropriate, or that you know it has a way of getting and permeating throughout, and so just in general, it’s hard to, you know, once you’ve lost that culture of what it is to be a winning football team, a winning locker room, you don’t want to lose that for sure. So, I think they’re being tested right now.”

The Eagles are set to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. They’ll miss a handful of key players, including the starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. While it won’t be easy to climb out of the slump, the Eagles still have plenty of time left to improve.