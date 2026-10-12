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Ex-Eagles Star Gets Devastating Injury News

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Philadelphia Eagles v Atlanta Falcons
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s not just the current group of Philadelphia Eagles players getting hit with unfortunate setbacks at this stage of the 2026 NFL season; it’s former players as well.

Unfortunately, the former Eagles star Javon Hargrave has been issued some bad news on the injury front on Monday morning.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Hargrave has received the worst-case diagnosis after going down with an Achilles injury for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a sack in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Javon Hargrave suffered a torn Achilles,” Rapoport reported on Monday morning. “He is going to be out for the season almost certainly with a torn Achilles,” the insider stated.

Hargrave is one of a handful of Packers players to get bit by the injury bug this season. The 33-year-old will hit the injured reserve after appearing in four games for the Packers this year. He wraps up the season with six tackles and two hits on the quarterback.

Javon Hargrave’s NFL Career

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Javon Hargrave #98 of the Green Bay Packers sits on the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before making his way to Philadelphia to play for the Eagles, Hargrave spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles added the standout defensive tackle with a three-year deal in 2020. He played out the entire $39 million contract he had with the Eagles and became a Pro Bowler during that period.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles pressures quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After posting 161 tackles, 23.0 sacks, and 42 hits on the quarterback over 48 games, Hargrave signed a massive four-year deal to join the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. He played two seasons for the 49ers before getting released, leading him to join the Minnesota Vikings.

Back in March, Hargrave concluded his time with the Vikings and joined the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, his Packers stint is not going as expected after getting hit with a season-ending setback.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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