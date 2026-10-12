Ex-Eagles Star Gets Devastating Injury News

It’s not just the current group of Philadelphia Eagles players getting hit with unfortunate setbacks at this stage of the 2026 NFL season; it’s former players as well.

Unfortunately, the former Eagles star Javon Hargrave has been issued some bad news on the injury front on Monday morning.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Hargrave has received the worst-case diagnosis after going down with an Achilles injury for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“Javon Hargrave suffered a torn Achilles,” Rapoport reported on Monday morning. “He is going to be out for the season almost certainly with a torn Achilles,” the insider stated.

Hargrave is one of a handful of Packers players to get bit by the injury bug this season. The 33-year-old will hit the injured reserve after appearing in four games for the Packers this year. He wraps up the season with six tackles and two hits on the quarterback.

Javon Hargrave’s NFL Career

Before making his way to Philadelphia to play for the Eagles, Hargrave spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles added the standout defensive tackle with a three-year deal in 2020. He played out the entire $39 million contract he had with the Eagles and became a Pro Bowler during that period.

After posting 161 tackles, 23.0 sacks, and 42 hits on the quarterback over 48 games, Hargrave signed a massive four-year deal to join the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. He played two seasons for the 49ers before getting released, leading him to join the Minnesota Vikings.

Back in March, Hargrave concluded his time with the Vikings and joined the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, his Packers stint is not going as expected after getting hit with a season-ending setback.