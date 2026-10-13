The Philadelphia Eagles might be two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, but they are struggling to maintain their status as contenders.

Heading into their London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former Eagles running back Jay Ajayi was convinced that this year might not be the one for Philly once again.

After the Eagles dropped the ball against the Jaguars on Sunday, it only helped justify what Ajayi said about the team.

5-Year NFL RB Gets Real On Eagles’ Struggles Before Jaguars Game

“I’m just being realistic. This might not be the year, respectfully,” Ajayi said on 94WIP.

“I think that they still have a lot of things that are working against them. They need to figure out how to play team football. I think if we can try to create more balance and more team football, where offense and defense are working together and positioning each other to win, I think we’ll be in a lot better place.”

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles had one of the strongest defenses in the league, but couldn’t click offensively. While the Eagles won the NFC East, they dropped out of the playoffs with a Wild Card loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

With new changes to the offensive side of the ball, there was hope that the Eagles’ defense and offense could get on the same page. That hasn’t been the case.

It took a few weeks, but the Eagles’ defense is starting to look like its 2025 self again. Meanwhile, the offense is still stuck in its old ways.

Just days after Ajayi’s take, the Eagles collapsed in the fourth quarter once again. With a 19-17 loss against the Jaguars, the Eagles have fallen to 2-3 on the season.

Next week, the Eagles will get a chance to take on the Carolina Panthers. They are hoping to climb out of a three-game losing streak.