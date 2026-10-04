The Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report at practice was not promising. On the defensive side of the ball, the team missed its middle linebacker, Zack Baun.

After Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, it was revealed that Baun is dealing with a concussion.

The Eagles assumed he would’ve missed Wednesday’s practice, and they didn’t have him out on the field for Thursday or Friday’s action.

Many reporters in attendance hinted that there is a real possibility that the Eagles roll without Baun this week. That would call for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to step into a starting role. Baun has been ruled out officially.

Eagles’ 23-Year-Old LB Addresses Zack Baun Injury News

As expected, the Eagles are placing focus on having a next-man-up mentality going into their Week 4 battle against the Los Angeles Rams.

When Trotter addressed reporters after Thursday’s session, he spoke about his upcoming role in the event that Baun is not cleared in time to play.

“You don’t want to see a teammate get hurt, but at the same time, as everybody knows, it’s the next man up mentality,” Trotter said, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“I gotta make sure I’m ready. So when I go–if I go in there–I gotta make sure that I’m doing my part of the team don’t want to step into a role and be a liability out there.”

Jeremiah Trotter’s Big Opportunity

Throughout the summer, Trotter was a standout for the Eagles.

While it was widely assumed that Jihaad Campbell would be the sure starter alongside Baun, Trotter was reportedly giving the former first-rounder a run for his money.

So far this season, Trotter has just a handful of defensive snaps, but that will change on Sunday if Baun is truly out.

In the past, Trotter logged playing time in 34 games over two years. He has 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection through his first couple of years.