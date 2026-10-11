Eagles’ 76-Tackle Defender Thrown Out of Jaguars Game After Fight

The Philadelphia Eagles just got through one play in their Week 5 London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they already lost one of their players.

On the opening kickoff, Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got into a scuffle with Jaguars’ Bryan Thomas Jr., which led to a fight in the middle of the field, and both players were ejected. The play was originally a touchdown return for the Jaguars, but officials nullified it for offsetting penalties, including two personal fouls by Trotter and Thomas.

Trotter started at defensive end in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Zack Baun was ruled out with a concussion, so Trotter played for him. During the contest, Trotter posted 15 tackles and 1 pass deflection.

Philadelphia Eagles Lose Jeremiah Trotter Early in the First Quarter

Trottter has been a key player on the Eagles’ special teams and defense. He’s been their special teams ace over the last few years.

In 38 career games, Trotter has 76 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss, and a half-sack. He has started in three games, one in each season he has been in the NFL.

The Eagles will be down to just three active linebackers. Philly will have Baun, Jihaad Campbell, and Smael Mondon for the rest of the game. Trotter will likely face some kind of fine for the fight.

Eagles Will Be Down One More Player in Week 5

This roster couldn’t afford to lose any more players. They went into the game with only 48 active players, though they can have as many as 49 on game day.

The Eagles ruled out six players for the game against the Jaguars. The biggest names missing are DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Greenard.

Philly will have an interesting game-day lineup now that they are without Trotter. The linebacker position is thin, and Mondon will have to play a bigger role. He should be the main special-teams ace and rotate at linebacker.

Moving forward, the Eagles can’t afford to lose any more players. They are now down to 47 active players, including Lane Johnson, who retired earlier in the week.

It’s a long game, and a lot can happen over the course of it. The Eagles have started games well this season but have struggled in the second half. They have not scored in the second half in two straight games.

This is a must-win for the Eagles, as they need to get things back on track after a two-game losing streak. A win against the Jaguars would be massive for the team.