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Eagles’ 76-Tackle Defender Thrown Out of Jaguars Game After Fight

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Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles just got through one play in their Week 5 London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they already lost one of their players.

On the opening kickoff, Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got into a scuffle with Jaguars’ Bryan Thomas Jr., which led to a fight in the middle of the field, and both players were ejected. The play was originally a touchdown return for the Jaguars, but officials nullified it for offsetting penalties, including two personal fouls by Trotter and Thomas.

Trotter started at defensive end in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Zack Baun was ruled out with a concussion, so Trotter played for him. During the contest, Trotter posted 15 tackles and 1 pass deflection.

Philadelphia Eagles Lose Jeremiah Trotter Early in the First Quarter

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Trottter has been a key player on the Eagles’ special teams and defense. He’s been their special teams ace over the last few years.

In 38 career games, Trotter has 76 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss, and a half-sack. He has started in three games, one in each season he has been in the NFL.

The Eagles will be down to just three active linebackers. Philly will have Baun, Jihaad Campbell, and Smael Mondon for the rest of the game. Trotter will likely face some kind of fine for the fight.

Eagles Will Be Down One More Player in Week 5

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

This roster couldn’t afford to lose any more players. They went into the game with only 48 active players, though they can have as many as 49 on game day.

The Eagles ruled out six players for the game against the Jaguars. The biggest names missing are DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Greenard.

Philly will have an interesting game-day lineup now that they are without Trotter. The linebacker position is thin, and Mondon will have to play a bigger role. He should be the main special-teams ace and rotate at linebacker.

Moving forward, the Eagles can’t afford to lose any more players. They are now down to 47 active players, including Lane Johnson, who retired earlier in the week.

It’s a long game, and a lot can happen over the course of it. The Eagles have started games well this season but have struggled in the second half. They have not scored in the second half in two straight games.

This is a must-win for the Eagles, as they need to get things back on track after a two-game losing streak. A win against the Jaguars would be massive for the team.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles’ 76-Tackle Defender Thrown Out of Jaguars Game After Fight

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