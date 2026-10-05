Eagles Get Encouraging $98 Million Injury Update After Painful Week 4 Loss

Week 4 was a mess for the Philadelphia Eagles as they lost more than just the 24-20 game to the Los Angeles Rams.

Several key injuries occurred during the contest. Running back Saquon Barkley, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, and edge rusher Jonathan Greenard all left the Rams game early with separate injuries.

So far, updates on Barkley and Mitchell are unknown, but things don’t look too bad. As for Greenard, the Eagles finally have an update on him.

Philadelphia Eagles Have Update on Jonathan Greenard

NFL insider Ian Rapoport got an update from sources regarding Greenard. It appears that he also escaped a serious injury.

#Eagles edge Jonathan Greenard, who exited Sunday’s game early with an ankle injury, is considered day-to-day, sources say. Not a major injury.

Greenard has already missed a ton of time over the last two months. He missed training camp because of a pectoral injury, which also cost him the first two regular-season games. In his two appearances this season, he has racked up 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 forced fumble.

The Eagles traded for Greenard during the 2026 NFL Draft with the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two third-round picks. Philly then gave him a four-year, $98 million contract extension.

Eagles Might Be Getting Jonathan Greenard Back Quickly

Greenard’s start with the Eagles has already been rough. He just hasn’t been able to play as much as everyone hoped when they traded for him.

The good news is that when he’s been on the field, he looks good. Greenard made good progress against the Rams, with solid pressure on him before his injury.

He hasn’t started either of the games he’s appeared in this season. The Eagles have stuck with Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt in the starting lineup for now.

Philly will need Greenard, especially with all the injuries they are already dealing with. Things will be different this week as well, with the team going to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the travel, it’s going to be a shorter week for the Eagles. They will also have to make some quicker injury decisions on who travels with the team and who doesn’t.

How they handle Greenard the first two days of practice could really tell the story of what the Eagles do with him in Week 5. There’s a good chance that he won’t start the game, and that he might even miss some time in practice this week.

The Eagles need to play Greenard smart since he still has that pectoral injury. Philly could be facing a last-second decision with him that could drastically impact the London game.