Eagles’ 480-Tackle Defender Made an Alarming Admission After Last-Second Loss

A lot needed to be processed after the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of what happened at the end of the game.

On the Eagles’ final offensive drive, the team made so many play-calling mistakes that they left the Jaguars with eight seconds on the clock after Jake Elliott’s field goal. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to kick the ball off in play when he really shouldn’t have. That led to a long Jaguars return and a game-winning field goal.

A lot happened at the end of the game, but there didn’t seem to be much situational awareness. That led to an interesting post-game comment from Jonathan Jones, who made the final tackle on the kickoff.

Philadelphia Eagles Talk Kickoff Situation After the Loss

After the game, Jones spent time with the media in the locker room, where he was asked about the kickoff and the tackle. He admitted he was not aware of the clock at the time.

“I did. I looked up on the clock, saw zeros, thought it was over. Then 1 second got put back on. So it was tough.” “It’s one of those things where I wish I was able to look up at the clock with another second, you know, run off before I tackle him, but it’s not one of those things.”

As to whether Sirianni made the right call to kick it off, Jones said it didn’t matter. He knows the players have to do their jobs better.

“You know, whatever decisions are made, you know, we got to stick by them. But most important thing, we just got to execute. You know, whether you kick it in, kick it out, you still got to execute.”

Jones finished the game with two tackles in the loss. Philly’s record dropped to 2-3, but they still hold their second-place spot in the NFC East.

Eagles in a Bad Spot Entering Week 6 After the Loss

Monday-morning quarterbacking will never be as loud as it is in Philly after that loss. Many people are questioning Sirianni’s decision and why he did what he did on the kickoff.

More importantly, though, the conversation will be about the last offensive drive. The Eagles threw the ball and stopped the clock way more than they should have, leaving too much time for Jacksonville.

Philly is traveling home from London with a lot on their minds and a lot to fix. They have to adjust quickly and get ready for the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. That game is more of a must-win than the team has had in a long, long time.