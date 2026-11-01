Ex-Eagles Star Gains Trade Interest From Dallas Cowboys

A former Philadelphia Eagles star edge rusher is gaining attention from an NFC East rival with the trade deadline around the corner.

According to a report, Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Sweat has interest from the Dallas Cowboys.

“There is interest in Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X. “A team to watch with Sweat is the Cowboys, who will get an up close look at him today, when Dallas hosts Arizona.”

The Cardinals have been rumored to have Sweat on the trade block since the offseason. At one point, the Eagles were linked to a reunion with their former homegrown talent, but that hasn’t really been a discussion lately.

As for the Cowboys, they are always on the hunt for defensive help, especially since they cut ties with the veteran superstar edge rusher, Micah Parsons.

Since the Cardinals have become a rebuilding franchise and cut ties with Jonathan Gannon, Sweat’s days have seemingly become numbered in Arizona.

Josh Sweat’s 2026 NFL Season

Josh Sweat has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals this year.

The veteran edge has 2.0 sacks on the season, along with 11 tackles, three of which went for a loss. He registered four tackles on the quarterback as well.

Sweat is having a down year, compared to 2025, when he produced 30 tackles and 12.0 sacks during his first run with the Cardinals.

Before The Arizona Cardinals

Sweat started his NFL career with the Eagles. He played a rotational role from 2018 until 2021. Sweat became a Pro Bowler in 2021 with the Eagles. He ended up turning in seven seasons of action with the Eagles. Sweat racked up 237 tackles, 97 quarterback hits, and 43.0 sacks in 104 games.