Eagles Get Key Injury Update On NY Giants Star WR Malik Nabers

The New York Giants aren’t trying to toy with the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense when it comes to player availability.

The star wide receiver Malik Nabers has been managing a knee injury, and he missed practice earlier this week.

Obviously, Nabers is a threatening presence to the Eagles’ secondary, seeing as though he’s one of the most dominant wideouts in the game when healthy.

However, Nabers was sure that he would play on Sunday. He made it clear to reporters after Friday’s practice that he was present for the session.

Malik Nabers yelled ‘I practiced’ toward the media today. No need to wait until 4 pm injury report via Ryan Dunleavy, NY Post

Eagles Defense Faces NY Giants For The First Time This Season

Similar to the Eagles, the Giants faced a lot of adversity early on.

The Giants lost their starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury. Jameis Winston held it down for a bit, but the Giants’ JJ McCarthy trade gave them a young quarterback to lean on if Winston started to struggle.

When Winston lost control, McCarthy stepped in and delivered. The veteran quarterback has appeared in three games, starting one of those matchups, which resulted in a win.

Since taking over, McCarthy has completed 31 of 49 passes for the Giants. He has one touchdown and one interception. The Giants recently went into overtime with the Houston Texans and came out on top with a 27-21 victory.

Malik Nabers’ Season

The Giants have had the opportunity to roll out Nabers for seven games.

He was targeted 70 times and caught 48 passes for 605 yards and two touchdowns. Despite facing some consistent uncertainty at the QB position throughout the year, Nabers has remained productive.

He’ll be a handful for the Eagles’ secondary this week.