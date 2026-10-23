Eagles’ 3-Time Pro Bowler Adds Another Injury Before Cowboys Game

The last thing the Philadelphia Eagles need is another injury. It seems that another injury will double-up Landon Dickerson’s situation.

The veteran offensive guard has been dealing with setbacks since the offseason.

While Dickerson was cleared to play in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, he struggled to the point where he realized that it would be wise to take time off and truly recover without pushing through his pain.

The Eagles placed Dickerson on the injured reserve due to a knee injury. He was eligible to return in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles activated Dickerson’s window to return to practice, but did not elevate him to the active roster for the Carolina Panthers game.

While Dickerson remains a practice participant, his status against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football remains unclear. That’s especially the case now that Dickerson is dealing with two setbacks.

In addition to his knee, Dickerson is dealing with a pec injury. According to Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice, Dickerson was at practice but was considered a limited participant on Thursday.

Eagles’ Offensive Line Issues

Dickerson was just the first of many depth concerns up front for the Eagles.

When the star guard went out with his knee injury, the Eagles moved Cam Jurgens from center to guard. Jurgens struggled and was eventually traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles also watched Drew Kendall battle an injury after he replaced Jurgens. Lane Johnson famously retired just a few weeks into the season.

It’s unclear if Dickerson’s return to the active roster will result in him getting his old job back right away, but either way, the Eagles could use the depth. Dickerson hasn’t been ruled out against the Cowboys, but another injury makes the situation more complicated.