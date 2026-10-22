Eagles’ 332-Pound Flop Was Named as Top Trade Candidate Before Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles have had some great talent on the roster over the years, but this season might see some of those guys be traded.

Philly is 2-4 and has seen some major departures. Lane Johnson retired from the NFL four weeks into the season, and Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens right afterward.

With so many changes to the team and a four-game losing streak, it feels like more trades and departures are coming. The Eagles could see a once-great player as the perfect candidate to trade away.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Perfect Trade Candidate Before the Deadline

Fox Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano collaborated with other site writers to share their top trade candidates for each team. Vacchiano named left guard Landon Dickerson as the Eagles’ choice.

“Everybody needs offensive line help, and at just 28 years old, this 6-foot-6, 332-pounder could bring a huge return. He’s signed through 2028, with only about $24 million left after this season (and $21 million of that in yearly option bonuses), so it’s an easy contract for another team to absorb. He’s on IR with a knee injury, so he’d have to prove he’s healthy. However, the Eagles already traded C/G Cam Jurgens and look like they’re ready to rebuild their once-powerful offensive line. Dickerson could be part of that, but not if the return is too good to pass up.”

Dickerson was a two-time Pro Bowler for the Eagles in 2022 and 2023. Over the last year, he has struggled to stay healthy and play consistently.

This season, Dickerson has played in one game, allowing 4 pressures and 1 sack on 35 pass-blocking snaps and drawing 1 penalty. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 37.6, a pass-blocking grade of 20.8, and a run-blocking grade of 47.0.

The Eagles placed him on IR with a knee injury entering Week 2. Over the last week-plus, he has been practicing in hopes of returning to the active roster in the next two weeks.

Could the Eagles trade Landon Dickerson at the Deadline?

Since last year, things have been rough for Dickerson. Retirement rumors had followed him throughout the offseason. Now the Eagles may be considering trading him.

In Dickerson’s absence, Jurgens first played left guard before being traded. With Jurgens traded, Willie Lampkin has been starting at left guard over the last two weeks.

The Eagles just signed Evan Neal, and he could play guard as well. Neal will either start at left guard, effectively ending Dickerson’s time in Philly, or serve as the veteran backup.

In this transition, though, Dickerson feels like he is about to be out the door. That all depends on what happens in the next few weeks.