The veteran offensive lineman Landon Dickerson is one of many Philadelphia Eagles players out of the mix with an injury for the time being.

After dealing with setbacks all year long in 2025, Dickerson believed that he was fully ready to return to his usual form. After Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, it turned out that wasn’t the case.

Dickerson suffered a knee injury during training camp that didn’t heal the way he had hoped. After struggling against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Dickerson and the Eagles felt it would be best for the veteran lineman to hit the injured reserve for a better recovery.

Going into the Eagles’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dickerson offered a personal update on his injury.

Eagles’ 28-Year-Old Veteran Gives Personal Injury Update

“I’m feeling good—feeling better,” Dickerson said on 94WIP this week.

“Everything is going on track, on schedule. So, it’s up to upstairs. Whatever the time—the time’s got to clear and we got a minimum we’ve got to meet.”

It seems like Dickerson could return to the team soon. Since he hit the IR, the earliest the Eagles could activate him is next week for Game 6. That’s when the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers.

Whether they’ll roll out Dickerson for that game or not is unclear. Currently, the Eagles could use the help, as they could be down two offensive linemen this week.

Eagles’ Injury Updates

Before the Week 4 battle against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles shockingly lost Lane Johnson for the afternoon before suiting up.

According to the team, Johnson is dealing with personal issues. He was away from the team, and his status for Week 5 is up in the air.

Beyond Johnson, the Eagles learned that Cam Jurgens suffered a concussion. The veteran lineman is in the league’s protocol, and his status for Sunday’s action against the Jaguars is unclear.