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Eagles’ 28-Year-Old Veteran Gives Personal Injury Update

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Landon Dickerson #69 and Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The veteran offensive lineman Landon Dickerson is one of many Philadelphia Eagles players out of the mix with an injury for the time being.

After dealing with setbacks all year long in 2025, Dickerson believed that he was fully ready to return to his usual form. After Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, it turned out that wasn’t the case.

Landon Dickerson injury news for Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dickerson suffered a knee injury during training camp that didn’t heal the way he had hoped. After struggling against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Dickerson and the Eagles felt it would be best for the veteran lineman to hit the injured reserve for a better recovery.

Going into the Eagles’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dickerson offered a personal update on his injury.

Eagles’ 28-Year-Old Veteran Gives Personal Injury Update

Landon Dickerson
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

“I’m feeling good—feeling better,” Dickerson said on 94WIP this week.

“Everything is going on track, on schedule. So, it’s up to upstairs. Whatever the time—the time’s got to clear and we got a minimum we’ve got to meet.”

It seems like Dickerson could return to the team soon. Since he hit the IR, the earliest the Eagles could activate him is next week for Game 6. That’s when the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers.

Whether they’ll roll out Dickerson for that game or not is unclear. Currently, the Eagles could use the help, as they could be down two offensive linemen this week.

Eagles’ Injury Updates

Lane Johnson
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Before the Week 4 battle against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles shockingly lost Lane Johnson for the afternoon before suiting up.

According to the team, Johnson is dealing with personal issues. He was away from the team, and his status for Week 5 is up in the air.

Beyond Johnson, the Eagles learned that Cam Jurgens suffered a concussion. The veteran lineman is in the league’s protocol, and his status for Sunday’s action against the Jaguars is unclear.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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